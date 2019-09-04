शहर चुनें

Punjab and Haryana High Court rejects bail plea of Honeypreet

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट से राम रहीम की करीबी हनीप्रीत को झटका, जमानत याचिका रद्द

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Wed, 04 Sep 2019 07:36 PM IST
हनीप्रीत
हनीप्रीत - फोटो : ANI
दुष्कर्म के मामले में रोहतक की सुनारिया जेल में सजा काट रहे गुरमीत राम रहीम की करीबी हनीप्रीत को पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट से बड़ा झटका लगा है। हाईकोर्ट ने हनीप्रीत की जमानत याचिका को खारिज कर दी है। बता दें कि हनीप्रीत इन दिनों अंबाला जेल में बंद हैं। उन पर अगस्त 2017 में गुरमीत राम रहीम को दुष्कर्म के मामले में सजा सुनाए जाने के बाद पंचकूला में हिंसा भड़काने का आरोप है।
punjab and haryana high court bail plea honeypreet
