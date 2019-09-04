पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट से राम रहीम की करीबी हनीप्रीत को झटका, जमानत याचिका रद्द

Punjab & Haryana High Court rejects bail plea of Honeypreet, an aide of rape convict Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Honeypreet was accused of inciting violence in Panchkula(Haryana) following arrest of the Dera chief in 2017. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/42qWzDxCxz— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
चंडीगढ़ से बड़ी खबर आ रही है। यहां सेक्टर 17 में एक कार के पास युवक की खून से लथपथ लाश मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई।
4 सितंबर 2019