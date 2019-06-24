डॉक्टरों और अस्पतालों की सुरक्षा के लिए पंजाब की तर्ज पर चंडीगढ़ में एक्ट लागू करने की तैयारी

Chandigarh Admn will issue instructions to the DGP for sensitizing police stations to seek clarification from the Medical Board in case of alleged negligence if any by patient/relatives before registering FIR in the light of the instructions issued by the Supreme Court of India.— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019
Dept of Public Relations, Chandigarh Admn: The Govt. of Punjab will be asked to examine the feasibility for enhancement of punishment under the above act from 1 to 3 years. https://t.co/JC3xvnQS80— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019
चाउमीन में सॉस मिलाकर खाना अच्छा जरूर लगेगा, लेकिन यह कितना खतरनाक हो सकता है। यह तीन साल के बच्चे उस्मान को देखकर महसूस किया जा सकता है।
22 जून 2019