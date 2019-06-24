शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Preventions of Violence and Damage of Property Act may implement in chandigarh

डॉक्टरों और अस्पतालों की सुरक्षा के लिए पंजाब की तर्ज पर चंडीगढ़ में एक्ट लागू करने की तैयारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Mon, 24 Jun 2019 06:01 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
डॉक्टर, मेडिकल कर्मचारी और संस्थानों की सुरक्षा मुहैया कराने के लिए पंजाब की तर्ज पर चंडीगढ़ में भी एक अधिनियम लागू करने की कवायद चल रही है। इसे फिलहाल गृह मंत्रालय की मंजूरी के लिए भेजा गया है। चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने पंजाब प्रोटेक्शन ऑफ मेडिकल सर्विसेज पर्सन्स एंड मेडिकेयर इंस्टीट्यूशंस अधिनियम 2008 को लागू करने के लिए गृह मंत्रालय से सिफारिश की है। चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन का कहना है कि पंजाब को उपरोक्त अधिनियम के तहत 1 से 3 साल तक की सजा को बढ़ाने के लिए कहा जाएगा। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
   

 

Recommended

जैन साध्वी
Chandigarh

Pics: दुल्हन की तरह सजी, मेंहदी रचाई और एमए पास लड़की ने त्याग दिया सब कुछ, बन गई साध्वी

24 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

खुलासाः गैंगस्टर 'कोडवर्ड' इस्तेमाल करके खरीदते हैं हथियार, इनका मतलब जान चौंक गए पुलिस वाले

24 जून 2019

Cricket News

अंपायर से बहस करना पड़ा विराट को भारी, ICC ने ठोका भारी जुर्माना

23 जून 2019

विराट कोहली और अंपायर
विराट कोहली और अंपायर की भिड़ंत
भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

अंपायर से बहस करना पड़ा विराट को भारी, ICC ने ठोका भारी जुर्माना

23 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Bollywood

एक शो में इतनी फेमस हो गईं 6 साल की रूपसा, रेखा से लेकर शिल्पा शेट्टी तक ने छुए पैर

24 जून 2019

rupsa
rupsa batabyal
rupsa
rupsa
Bollywood

एक शो में इतनी फेमस हो गईं 6 साल की रूपसा, रेखा से लेकर शिल्पा शेट्टी तक ने छुए पैर

24 जून 2019

Bollywood

मांग में सिंदूर और लाल चूड़ा पहन नुसरत जहां पति के साथ लौटीं भारत, एयरपोर्ट पर हुआ जोरदार स्वागत

23 जून 2019

Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain
Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain
Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain
नुसरत जहां-निखिल जैन
Bollywood

मांग में सिंदूर और लाल चूड़ा पहन नुसरत जहां पति के साथ लौटीं भारत, एयरपोर्ट पर हुआ जोरदार स्वागत

23 जून 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

माया ने अखिलेश के सिर फोड़ा हार का ठीकरा, बोलीं-'एक फोन तक नहीं किया'

24 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
preventions violence damage property act implement chandigarh
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कम बारिश की आशंका, देश में पानी का संकट गहराया, 11 जलाशयों में पानी का भंडारण शून्य

24 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Business

चीनी मोबाइल कंपनी हुआवे की अपील, 5जी ट्रायल पर स्वतंत्र निर्णय ले भारत

24 जून 2019

अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

अफगानिस्तान के कप्तान की बांग्लादेश को चेतावनी, कहा 'हम तो डूबे हैं सनम, तुमको भी ले डूबेंगे'

24 जून 2019

भरातीय नौसेना
India News

पुलवामा हमले के बाद बालाकोट ही नहीं, समुद्र के रास्ते भी पाक को करारा जवाब देने को तैयार था भारत

24 जून 2019

हॉलीडे
Health & Fitness

शोध: ऑफिस से ज्यादा छुट्टी लेने से नहीं होती ये बीमारियां 

24 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
On one side of the scream there is sugarcane, on the other side litchi
Opinion

गन्ना, लीची, बच्चे, श्वान आदि-इत्यादि : चीख के एक तरफ गन्ना है दूसरी तरफ लीची

24 जून 2019

know the importance of health insurance
Personal Finance

बीमारियों से निपटने के लिए बेहद जरूरी है स्वास्थ्य बीमा, ये हैं फायदे

24 जून 2019

Online Shopping Tips
Tip of the Day

ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग: छोटी-सी गलती से हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान, ये टिप्स आएंगे काम

24 जून 2019

know how to cook tasty healthy breakfast in 15 minutes with recipes
Health & Fitness

सुबह का नाश्ता बनाने में होती है देरी तो जानें 15 मिनट में तैयार होने वाले 8 हेल्दी ब्रेकफास्ट की विधि

24 जून 2019

एईएस
Opinion

मुजफ्फरपुर का सबक : बिहार भारत के सर्वाधिक गरीब राज्यों में से एक है

23 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पीड़ित मासूम के परिजन
Chandigarh

चाउमीन में सॉस मिलाकर खाने से मासूम के फट गये फेफड़े, आप भी हो जाएं सावधान

चाउमीन में सॉस मिलाकर खाना अच्छा जरूर लगेगा, लेकिन यह कितना खतरनाक हो सकता है। यह तीन साल के बच्चे उस्मान को देखकर महसूस किया जा सकता है।

22 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
पंजाब में सुरक्षा कड़ी
Chandigarh

डेरा प्रेमी की हत्या के बाद पंजाब में हाई अलर्ट, डेरा सलाबतपुरा में बीएसएफ तैनात

23 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

यात्रा करने से पहले पढ़ लें ये खबर, 25 जून से 18 दिन रहेगा ट्रैफिक ब्लॉक, ये ट्रेनें होंगी प्रभावित

23 जून 2019

हरियाणा वन विभाग के चेयरमैन जवाहर सैनी
Chandigarh

जींद में बीजेपी नेताओं की सरेआम दादागिरी, काम को लेकर उठाई आवाज तो कही जूते मारने की बात

24 जून 2019

जय भगवान
Chandigarh

ओलंपियन बॉक्सर जयभगवान को थप्पड़ मारना पड़ा महंगा, हरियाणा पुलिस ने किया सस्पेंड

22 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

4858 क्लर्क पदों पर निकली बंपर वैकेंसी, 8 जुलाई तक है मौका

21 जून 2019

लोगों ने की सिंगर की धुनाई
Mohali

लड़की के साथ दुकान में अर्धनग्न हालत में मिला सिंगर तो लोगों ने कर दी धुनाई, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

21 जून 2019

बबली ने जीता सोना
Chandigarh

हौसलाः पापा बेचते हैं सब्जी, बेटी ने नेशनल कुश्ती में गोल्ड मेडल जीत नाम किया रोशन

23 जून 2019

सऊदी अरब से हुई वतन वापसी
Chandigarh

मोदी सरकार न होती तो मुश्किल थी वतन वापसी, सऊदी से आए भारतीयों ने सुनाई दर्द भरी कहानी

19 जून 2019

पहाड़ी से नीचे गिरी मशीन
Chandigarh

पत्थर खिसकने से पोपलैंड मशीन पहाड़ी से नीचे गिरी, दबने से प्रवासी ऑपरेटर की मौत

23 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e अनबॉक्सिंग: लैपटॉप का काम करेगा यह टैबलेट

सैमसंग ने भारतीय बाजार में अपने दो टैबलेट पेश किए हैं जिनमें गैलेक्सी S5e और Galaxy Tab A शामिल हैं। दोनों नए गैलेक्सी टैब सैमसंग वन यूआई के साथ एंड्रॉयड 9.0 पाई पर चलते हैं।

24 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:05

रिसर्च में हुआ खुलासा, मुफ्त में खाने के लिए डेट पर जाती हैं लड़कियां

24 जून 2019

सेवी मिसेज इंडिया 6:22

कैसे जीत सकती हैं आप मिसेज इंडिया का कंपटीशन, जानिए इन सितारों से

24 जून 2019

बालाकोट 0:48

बालाकोट स्ट्राइक: IAF चीफ ने कहा भारतीय वायुक्षेत्र में नहीं घुसे पाक विमान

24 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:21

झारखंड में मुस्लिम युवक की मॉब लिंचिंग पर बोले ओवैसी, कहा BJP और RSS ने पैदा की नफरत

24 जून 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

खूंखार कुत्ते ने दो मासूम बच्चियों को नोच डाला, एक की चली गई जान, जो बचाने गया उसे भी नहीं छोड़ा

23 जून 2019

चटाई की मची लूट
Chandigarh

योग दिवसः गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के कार्यक्रम के बाद मची चटाई की लूट, एक-दूसरे से भिड़ते दिखे लोग

21 जून 2019

आरोपियों को लेकर जाती पुलिस
Chandigarh

मोगा में दाऊद इब्राहिम का गुर्गा आया पकड़ में, हथियार संग चार साथी भी गिरफ्तार

23 जून 2019

ई-बाइक
Panchkula

चंडीगढ़ः अब ई-बाइक से जाएं घूमने जाएं शहर, सात जगहों पर मिलेंगे चार्जिंग प्वाइंट, जानिए कहां-कहां

24 जून 2019

मंत्री नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
Chandigarh

नाराज सिद्धू नहीं संभाल रहे विभाग, नई फरमाइश के साथ 'दिल्ली दरबार' में फिर डाला डेरा

21 जून 2019

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

जेल में मिले थे हेरोइन भरे कैप्शूल, अब डीआईजी जेल और पूर्व जेल सुपरिंटेंडेंट पर कसेगा शिंकजा

23 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.