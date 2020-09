हरियाणा: कृषि विधेयकों के विरोध में किसानों का प्रदर्शन, अंबाला में भारी पुलिसबल तैनात

16-17 farmers' associations in #Haryana have given a protest call. Law and order situation will be maintained at all costs: Y Puran Kumar, IG, Ambala Range, Haryana https://t.co/VhiggecYxz pic.twitter.com/3TGICADNao

Haryana: Police deployment at Sadopur border in Ambala, in view of farmers' protest against #AgricultureBills



Ambala SP Abhiskeh Jorwal says, "Barricading in place here as Bharatiya Kisan Union has given a call for protest. We have sufficient forces present here." pic.twitter.com/a4LfTbRWIJ