बलबीर सिंह के निधन पर पीएम मोदी समेत दिग्गजों ने जताया शोक, बोले- देश का सितारा चला गया

Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr. Ji will be remembered for his memorable sporting performances. He brought home lots of pride and laurels. Undoubtedly a brilliant hockey player, he also made a mark as a great mentor. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and well wishers.

Pained to learn about the demise of Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr ji, a legendary hockey player, who left indelible imprint on world hockey with his stick.



I was fortunate to have met the lively and joyful Balbir ji, a three time Olympic gold medalist. My condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/rgQFi3yB8V