Home ›   Chandigarh ›   People who were stranded in Pakistan due to the COVID-19 situation return to India via Attari-Wagah border

पाकिस्तान में फंसे लोग भारत लौटे, कहा- 10 माह बाद परिवार से मिलकर बहुत खुश हूं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Mon, 19 Oct 2020 05:11 PM IST
पाकिस्तान से लौटे लोग।
पाकिस्तान से लौटे लोग। - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना महामारी की वजह से कई भारतीय नागरिक पाकिस्तान में फंसे थे। वहीं कई पाक नागरिक भारत में फंसे थे। दोनों ही देश अब एक-दूसरे के नागरिकों को वापस भेज रहे हैं। सोमवार को अटारी-वाघा सीमा के रास्ते पाकिस्तान में फंसे भारतीय वतन लौटे। इन्हीं में से एक आलिया ने कहा कि मैं बहुत खुश हूं, क्योंकि मैं 10 महीने बाद परिवार से मिल रही हूं।
city & states chandigarh pakistan covid-19 india attari-wagah border

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

