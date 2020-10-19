पाकिस्तान में फंसे लोग भारत लौटे, कहा- 10 माह बाद परिवार से मिलकर बहुत खुश हूं

Punjab: People who were stranded in Pakistan due to the COVID-19 situation return to India via Attari-Wagah border.— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020
One of the returnees, Alia says, "I am very glad as I am meeting my family after 10 months." pic.twitter.com/UWopUrV6ps
