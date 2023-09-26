पंजाब: 'दो महीने नहीं चलेगी सरकार, आप के 32 विधायक हमारे संपर्क में,' कांग्रेस नेता बाजवा ने किया बड़ा दावा

पंजाब कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता प्रताप सिंह बाजवा ने मंगलवार को आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार पर जमकर हमला बोला। उन्होंने सरकार गिराने का दावा भी कर दिया। प्रताप सिंह बाजवा ने कहा कि पंजाब पूरे तरह से कर्जा में डूब गया है। इनको (आप सरकार) बाहर करने के अलावा कोई और रास्ता नहीं है। सात-आठ महीने में लोकसभा चुनाव आने वाले हैं। सभी वर्गों से मेरी अपील है कि 13 की 13 सीटों पर कांग्रेस लड़ेगी। सभी सीटों पर कांग्रेस को समर्थन दो। अगर 13 सीटों पर कांग्रेस जीत गई तो मैं तुम्हें यकीन दिलाता हूं कि ये सरकार दो महीने नहीं चलेगी। आप के कम से कम 32 विधायक मेरे संपर्क में हैं। 18 हमारे पास हैं।

