पंजाब: 'दो महीने नहीं चलेगी सरकार, आप के 32 विधायक हमारे संपर्क में,' कांग्रेस नेता बाजवा ने किया बड़ा दावा

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
पंजाब कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता प्रताप सिंह बाजवा ने मंगलवार को आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार पर जमकर हमला बोला। उन्होंने सरकार गिराने का दावा भी कर दिया। प्रताप सिंह बाजवा ने कहा कि पंजाब पूरे तरह से कर्जा में डूब गया है। इनको (आप सरकार) बाहर करने के अलावा कोई और रास्ता नहीं है। सात-आठ महीने में लोकसभा चुनाव आने वाले हैं। सभी वर्गों से मेरी अपील है कि 13 की 13 सीटों पर कांग्रेस लड़ेगी। सभी सीटों पर कांग्रेस को समर्थन दो। अगर 13 सीटों पर कांग्रेस जीत गई तो मैं तुम्हें यकीन दिलाता हूं कि ये सरकार दो महीने नहीं चलेगी। आप के कम से कम 32 विधायक मेरे संपर्क में हैं। 18 हमारे पास हैं।
#WATCH | Punjab LoP and Congress MP Paratp Singh Bajwa says, "Punjab is completely debt-ridden. Parliament elections are about to come in 7-8 months. I appeal to all sections of Punjabis -- there is still time, Congress will contest on all 13 seats. Support us and make us win all… pic.twitter.com/U1vT8zJ4Xc— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed