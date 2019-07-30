शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Packaged 'Ganga jal' from Gangotri being sold at a Post Office in Rohtak

कांवड़ यात्रा पर जाने में हैं असमर्थ तो डाकघर से खरीदें 'गंगाजल', यहां हुई शुरुआत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रोहतक (हरियाणा) Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 04:44 PM IST
रोहतक डाकघर में हुई शुरूआत
रोहतक डाकघर में हुई शुरूआत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
अगर आप कांवड़ यात्रा पर जानें असमर्थ हैं तो आपके लिए अच्छी खबर है। अब आप पोस्ट ऑफिस से भी 'गंगा जल' ले सकते हैं। इसकी शुरुआत हरियाणा के रोहतक में हुई है। रोहतक के एक डाकघर से गंगोत्री से लाए गए जल को खरीद सकते हैं। यहां पर गंगोत्री से लाकर बोतल बंद गंगाजल बेचा जा रहा है।
विज्ञापन
डाकघर के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी का कहना है कि हमने यह पहल उन लोगों की मदद के लिए शुरू किया जो कांवड़ यात्रा पर जाने में असमर्थ हैं। हम इस पर लाभ नहीं कमा रहे हैं। इसे हम लागत पर ही बेच रहे हैं।
 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

आरती सिंह
Chandigarh

यह रिसर्च पूरी हो गई तो अल्जाइमर से कभी भी याद्दाश्त नहीं जाएगी, चूहों पर प्रयोग हुआ सफल

30 जुलाई 2019

हत्याकांड की जांच करती पुलिस
Chandigarh

पंजाबः लड़की ने प्रेम विवाह किया तो लड़के के पिता और भाई-बहन का कत्ल कर दिया, घर में मिले शव

30 जुलाई 2019

गोपाल चावला
Chandigarh

पाकिस्तान में 550वें प्रकाश पर्व की तैयारियों को लेकर अब भी सरगर्म है गोपाल चावला, बनाया दफ्तर

30 जुलाई 2019

समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
Duke Fashion

समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़: 7 माह बाद कमेटियों को मंजूरी मिली, 5 माह में कितना काम कर लेंगी, जानिए सदस्यों के नाम

30 जुलाई 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Lucknow

उन्नाव कांड: विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर समेत 10 लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

29 जुलाई 2019

सावन
Festivals

सावन 2019: सावन के महीने में भूलकर भी न चढ़ाएं ये चीजें, अधूरी रह जाती है शिव पूजा

30 जुलाई 2019

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
Astrology

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
विज्ञापन
package ganga jal gangotri sold post office rohtak
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Google created doodle on 133rd birthday of India's first woman MLA Muthulakshmi Reddi
India News

भारत की पहली महिला विधायक मुथुलक्ष्मी रेड्डी का 133वां जन्मदिन, गूगल ने सम्मान में बनाया डूडल

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस नेताओं की खोज प्रियंका पर आकर रूकी, पार्टी नेता गांधी परिवार को ही कमान सौंपने के पक्षधर

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ताइवान के निकट चीन का सैन्याभ्यास, ताइपे की स्वतंत्रता के खिलाफ युद्ध की धमकी दे चुका है बीजिंग

30 जुलाई 2019

गिरफ्तार आरोपी
Delhi NCR

अपराध शाखा ने 1.25 करोड़ के सोने के साथ दो को दबोचा, आरोपियों में एक एमबीए और एक इंजीनियर

30 जुलाई 2019

yediyurappa
India News

कर्नाटक: येदियुरप्पा सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, सभी सरकारी बोर्ड-निगमों-आयोगों में नियुक्ति रद्द

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
eating murabba healthy cure harmful diseases
Health & Fitness

इन फलों के मुरब्बे का सेवन है फायदेमंद, पाचन और जोड़ो के दर्द जैसी कई बिमारियों का इलाज

30 जुलाई 2019

भारतीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान, दिल्ली (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पिछले दो सालों में 2400 छात्रों ने छोड़ी आईआईटी की पढ़ाई, सबसे ज्यादा एससी, एसटी और ओबीसी के छात्र

30 जुलाई 2019

सर्वदलीय बैठक
Jammu

जम्मू: अक्टूबर-नवंबर में हो सकता है विधानसभा चुनाव, आज दिल्ली में होगी चर्चा

30 जुलाई 2019

smartphone (File photo)
Shimla

विद्यार्थियों को स्कूलों में मोबाइल फोन लाना पड़ेगा महंगा, शिक्षा निदेशालय ने लिया ये फैसला

30 जुलाई 2019

Nitesh Tiwari
Bollywood

अमर उजाला लाया मौका सितारों से सवाल पूछने का, ये है आसान सा तरीका

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

राधे मां पर मामला दर्ज
Chandigarh

पानीपत में राधे मां और उनके समर्थकों पर केस दर्ज, लगे बेहद ही गंभीर आरोप

पानीपत के सनौली रोड पर बलजीत नगर के पास धार्मिक कार्यक्रम में पहुंची राधे मां से सवाल पूछने पर एक न्यूज चैनल के पत्रकार के साथ मारपीट की गई।

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
कार और ऑटो में लगी टक्कर
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ः टक्कर लगने के बाद पलटा ऑटो और कार के उड़ गए परखच्चे, पर टल गया बड़ा हादसा

30 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

पीसीएस-जे परीक्षा में एससी वर्ग को नहीं मिलेंगे अनगिनत मौके, सरकार ने लागू किया ये फैसला

28 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः कर्मचारियों के लिए राहत भरी खबर, परिवार पहचान पत्र बिना भी मिलेगा वेतन

30 जुलाई 2019

सिमरनजीत कौर
Chandigarh

मैरीकॉम और हिमा दास के बाद इस बेटी का जलवा, मुक्केबाजी में स्वर्ण पदक जीत देश को किया गौरवान्वित

29 जुलाई 2019

हादसे में कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए।
Chandigarh

खड़े ट्रक से जा टकराई कार, भीषण हादसे में पति-पत्नी की मौत, बेटा अस्पताल में भर्ती

29 जुलाई 2019

डेमो
Chandigarh

अकाउंटेंट की परीक्षा में फेल हो गए निकायों के 70 क्लर्क

29 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

बसपा नेता की गोली मारकर हत्या, 2018 में राजस्थान में लड़ा था विधानसभा चुनाव

29 जुलाई 2019

मृतक अमृतपाल सिंह की फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

पांच नशेड़ियों की बेरहमी, अपने ही दोस्त के पेट में तलवार घोंप-घोंपकर मार डाला

29 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

नशे के लिए पैसे लिए उधार, चुकाने के लिए कांस्टेबल के बेटे ने की थी ठेके में लूट

30 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

खेरेश्वर धाम: रात में महादेव का मंदिर बंद होने के बाद सुबह होता है रोजाना चमत्कार!

पुरानी मान्यता है कि महाभारत काल वाले अश्वत्थामा "अमर" हैं लेकिन भगवान कृष्ण के श्राप ने उन्हें जो वेदना दी उसका इलाज केवल भोलेनाथ ही कर सकते हैं। इसलिए अश्वत्थामा आज भी भगवान शंकर की पूजा उपासना कर रहे हैं।

30 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:03

CCD के मालिक वीजे सिद्धार्थ कैसे बने कॉफी किंग, आज हैं लापता

30 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:38

On Location Report: पिशाचिनी की कैद में फंसी दृष्टि, कांच रानी ने यूं धरा उसका रूप

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:40

कड़ी मशक्कतों के बाद दोस्तों की दोस्ती के लिए बना 'फ्रेंडशिप डे'

30 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:44

क्यों चुप नहीं रहेगी Choti Sardarni, जानने के लिए देखिए ये On Location Report

30 जुलाई 2019

Related

अमरिंदर सिंह
Chandigarh

डीसी का फरमान-पुरुष टी-शर्ट में, महिलाएं बिना दुपट्टा ऑफिस न आएं, सीएम ने किया रद्द

28 जुलाई 2019

bhupinder hooda
Chandigarh

अपने दम पर विधानसभा चुनाव की तैयारी में जुटेंगे हुड्डा

29 जुलाई 2019

बड़ी तादाद में मछलियों के मरने की खबर है।
Chandigarh

फिरोजपुर में गंगनहर में सैकड़ों मछलियां मरी पड़ी, ग्रामीण कर रहे हैं ये दावें

30 जुलाई 2019

सुभाष बराला
Chandigarh

हुड्डा जिस हवा की बात कह रहे हैं, वह भाजपा की ओर बह रही है: सुभाष बराला

30 जुलाई 2019

drugs
Chandigarh

पठानकोट में जमीन की खुदाई कर पांच करोड़ और ड्रग्स बरामद 

29 जुलाई 2019

गांव घांगा खुर्द में नशा तस्करों ने पीड़ित परिवार की तोड़ी कार
Chandigarh

नशा तस्करों की सूचना देने वाले के घर पर फायरिंग, दो जख्मी, पंजाब पुलिस पर उठे सवाल

30 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited