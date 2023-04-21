Haryana: डीएलएफ जमीन घोटाले में राबर्ट वाड्रा को क्लीन चिट नहीं, CM के OSD बोले-कांग्रेस भ्रम न फैलाए

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Haryana | Robert Vadra hasn't yet got a clean chit in the land scam case. The investigation agency is doing its work. The probe is on. Congress is spreading false rumours. We will let you know about the result after the investigation is concluded: Jawahar Yadav, OSD, Haryana pic.twitter.com/lpUtOt9rif— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023
