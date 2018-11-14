शहर चुनें

Chandigarh

पंजाब: पेड़ से फल तोड़कर खाते ही 9 बच्चों की बिगड़ी तबीयत, एक की हालत गंभीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुरदासपुर Updated Wed, 14 Nov 2018 05:56 AM IST
अस्पताल में भर्ती बच्चे
अस्पताल में भर्ती बच्चे - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब के गुरदासपुर से हैरान करने वाली खबर सामने आई है। 9 बच्चों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। बच्चों ने पेड़ से फल तोड़कर खाए थे, इसके बाद उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ गई। एक की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। 
घटना गुरदासपुर के बटाला का है। दरअसल, बच्चों ने एक पेड़ से फल तोड़े और खा लिए। फल खाते ही बच्चों की तबीयत बिगड़नी शुरू हो गई। वो सभी उल्टी करने लगे। 

उन्हें आनन फानन में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। बच्चों के परिजनों ने बताया कि बच्चे खेल रहे थे, इसी दौरान एक पेड़ से उन्होंने हरे रंग के फल तोड़कर खा लिए। 

उन्होंने तुंरत उल्टी करनी शुरू कर दी, कुछ बेहोश हो गए। बटाला सिविल अस्पताल के  वरिष्ठ चिकित्सा अधिकारी संजीव भल्ला ने बताया कि 
9 बच्चे को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। उनमें से एक की हालत गंभीर है। जबकि 8 बच्चों की हालत स्थिर हैं। सभी का इलाज किया जा रहा है। 





 

nine children gurdaspur punjab news in hindi
