Punjab News: कश्मीर सिंह पर NIA ने घोषित किया 10 लाख का इनाम, कई आतंकी गतिविधियों में रहा है शामिल

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने कश्मीर सिंह गलवड्डी उर्फ बलबीर सिंह पर 10 लाख रुपये का नकद इनाम घोषित किया है। एजेंसी को उसे कई मामलों में तलाश है। लुधियना का रहने वाला कश्मीर सिंह भगोड़ा है। वह देशभर में कई आतंकी गतिविधियों में शामिल रहा है। एनआईए ने फोन नंबर और ईमेल भी लोगों से साझा की और जानकारी होने पर आरोपी के बारे में सूचना देने की अपील की। आईपीसी की धारा 120-बी, 121, 121-ए और गैरकानूनी गतिविधियां (रोकथाम) की अधिनियम की धारा 17, 18, 18-बी और 38 के तहत कश्मीर सिंह वांछित है।
National Investigation Agency declares cash reward against the wanted accused, Kashmir Singh Galwaddi alias Balbir Singh in an NIA case under section 120-B, 121, 121-A of IPC and Sections 17, 18, 18-B and 38 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. pic.twitter.com/KxAyJAah5N— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed