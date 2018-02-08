अपना शहर चुनें

'मिस नार्थ इंडिया प्रिंसेज 2018' का ताज पहनने का है सपना, तो रजिस्ट्रेशन कराएं

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 04:04 PM IST
miss north india princes 2018 contest audition
मिस नार्थ इंडिया प्रिंसेज 2018
डाबर आंवला मिस नार्थ इंडिया प्रिंसेज 2018 प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा लेना चाहती हैं तो जल्दी से रजिस्ट्रेशन कराएं, कहीं मौका छूट न जाए। वैसे प्रतियोगिता की धमक बुधवार को पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी के कैंपस तक पहुंच गई। इस प्रतियोगिता का भागीदार बनने के लिए पीयू के स्टूडेंट सेंटर पर छात्राओं की भीड़ जुटी।

70 से भी ज्यादा छात्राओं ने इस प्रतियोगिता के लिए रजिस्टर किया गया। इस दौरान छात्राओं ने सेल्फी भी ली और अपना टैलेंट दिखाया। बता दें कि कांटेस्ट के प्रायोजक होंडा टू व्हीलर व कैच साल्ट्स एंड स्पाइसेज और डैटसन हैं, जबकि अमर उजाला इस प्रतियोगिता की मेजबानी कर रहा है।

प्रतियोगिता का अगला चरण शुक्रवार को सेक्टर-11 स्थित गर्ल्ज पीजी कालेज में होगा। अगर आप में है कोई बात, लेकिन अभी तक नहीं कराया रजिस्ट्रेशन तो बस लॉगिन करें www.missnorthindia.co.in  पर और अधिक जानकारी के लिए संपर्क करें 9988977544 पर। इस प्रतियोगिता के फिनाले में ईनामों की भरमार तो है ही, वहीं विजेता को प्रख्यात फिल्म अकादमी से एक्टिंग सीखने का मौका भी मिलेगा।
