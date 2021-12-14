पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव: कांग्रेस को झटका, पूर्व सांसद समेत कई नेता अमरिंदर सिंह की नई पार्टी में शामिल

Former Congress MP Amrik Singh Aliwal, ex-legislators Harjinder Singh Thekedar, Prem Mittal, Farzana Alam and Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike and some other local leaders joined Capt Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress today. #PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/BB3K3spbBN— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021
Happy to welcome many prominent Punjabis into the Punjab Lok Congress fold today. pic.twitter.com/qyYc1BEepo— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 14, 2021
