सीएम मनोहर लाल ने आईपीएस विनोद कुमार के अनिवार्य सेवानिवृत्ति के प्रस्ताव को दी मंजूरी

Haryana CM, Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal for compulsory retirement of Vinod Kumar, IPS, after giving him three months notice. The proposal was made by a Review Committee of Haryana Government which also found 14 IPS officers fit for retention in Government service. pic.twitter.com/LyQbQjUUWK— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
खेल मंत्रालय ने खेल रत्न के लिए भारतीय ऑफ स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह का आवेदन खारिज कर दिया है।
31 जुलाई 2019