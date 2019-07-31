शहर चुनें

सीएम मनोहर लाल ने आईपीएस विनोद कुमार के अनिवार्य सेवानिवृत्ति के प्रस्ताव को दी मंजूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 08:17 PM IST
मनोहर लाल (फाइल)
मनोहर लाल (फाइल)
हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने तीन महीने का नोटिस देने के बाद आईपीएस विनोद को अनिवार्य सेवानिवृत्ति देने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूदी दे दी है। यह प्रस्ताव हरियाणा सरकार की समीक्षा समिति द्वारा तैयार किया गया था। हालांकि 14 अन्य आईपीएस अधिकारी जरूर बच गए।
manohar lal approved proposal compulsory retirement vinod kumar haryana government
