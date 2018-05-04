शहर चुनें

लुधियाना: फोन चोरी के आरोप में महिलाओं ने चप्पलों की माला पहनाई, फिर बांधकर पीटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लुधियाना Updated Fri, 04 May 2018 12:24 AM IST
लुधियाना में चोरी के आरोप में पिटाई
लुधियाना में चोरी के आरोप में पिटाई - फोटो : ani
फोन चोरी करने के आरोप में भीड़ ने एक शख्स को बेरमही से पीटा। महिलाओं ने पहले उसके गले में चप्पलों की माला पहनाई फिर उसकी पिटाई की।
घटना पंजाब के लुधियाना की है। कथित तौर पर मोबाइल फोन चोरी करने के आरोप में एक शख्स की पिटाई की गई। बताया जा रहा है कि महिलाओं ने उसके गले में चप्पलों की माला पहना दी। इसके बाद उसके हाथ- मुंह बांधकर काला कर दिया। 

पुलिस का कहना है कि मामले में मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। जिम्मेदार लोगों को गिरफ्तार करने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। जल्द ही आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है। 



 

