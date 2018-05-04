Ludhiana: Man was thrashed and tonsured by a group of people for allegedly stealing a mobile phone. Police says, a case has been registered under relevant sections and persons responsible for thrashing the man are being identified. pic.twitter.com/SzxTTHY9zi— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2018
