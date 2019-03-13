शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Harsimrat Kaur Badal Statement on Rahul Gandhi and Congress

राहुल गांधी पर मंत्री हरसिमरत कौर का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- पाक की भाषा बोल रहे कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Wed, 13 Mar 2019 03:48 PM IST
हरसिमरत कौर बादल
हरसिमरत कौर बादल
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी पर बीजेपी मंत्री हरसिमरत कौर बादल ने तंज कसते हुए बड़ा बयान दिया है। उनका कहना है कि राहुल गांधी अब पाकिस्तान की भाषा बोल रहे हैं। अगर पंजाब का बंटवारा हुआ, तो इसके लिए जवाहर लाल नेहरु जिम्मेदार हैं। सिखों को रोकने के लिए और उनकी हिम्मत तोड़ने के लिए जवाहर लाल नेहरु ने पंजाब के टुकड़े किए। फिर इंदिरा गांधी आईं और उन्होंने गोल्डन टेंपल पर हमला कराया। इसमें हजारों सिखों की जान चली गई। फिर राजीव गांधी आए और उन्होंने राजनीतिक कारणों से सिखों का नरंसहार किया। अब राहुल गांधी आए हैं और वे पूरी तरह से पाकिस्तान की भाषा बोल रहे हैं।
विज्ञापन
 


 
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

विज्ञापन

Recommended

bb jagir kaur
Chandigarh

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: खडूर साहिब से जागीर कौर को टिकट से होशियारपुर में भाजपा को परेशानी

13 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: 'आप' की दो टूक, नहीं छोड़ेंगे आनंदपुर साहिब सीट, गठबंधन पर भी असमंजस

13 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: पंजाब के सीईओ का फरमान- थाने में जमा करा दें हथियार, कार्रवाई झेलेंगे वरना

13 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
योगेश्वर दत्त
Chandigarh

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: भाजपा खेलेगी बड़ा दांव, करनाल सीट से मैदान में उतर सकते हैं योगेश्वर दत्त

13 मार्च 2019

जननायक जनता पार्टी
Chandigarh

लोकसभा 2019: चुनाव आयोग में पंजीकृत हुई जननायक जनता पार्टी, जल्द मिल सकता चुनाव चिन्ह

12 मार्च 2019

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डा. मनमोहन सिंह
Chandigarh

लोकसभा 2019: अमृतसर से मनमोहन सिंह के चुनाव लड़ने की अटकलों पर कैप्टन ने लगाया विराम

12 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
विज्ञापन
election lok sabha elections 2019 punjab lok sabha election harsimrat kaur badal rahul gandhi congress
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

painter pigcasso painting pig makes big money by paintings hogs limelight at South Africa farm 
Bizarre News

करामाती सुअर कमा रहा लाखों रुपये, मुंह में कूची फंसाकर बनाता है अद्भुत पेंटिंग

13 मार्च 2019

वायरल तस्वीर (अभिनंदन)
Pakistan

चाय विज्ञापन के फर्जी वीडियो के बाद अब पाकिस्तान की दुकान में छपा अभिनंदन का फोटो

13 मार्च 2019

Election Commission (File)
India News

उम्मीदवारों के आपराधिक इतिहास को लेकर कल चुनाव आयोग के खिलाफ सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

13 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

पाकिस्तान के अवैध कब्जे के कारण पीओके के लोग मुसीबत में : भारत

13 मार्च 2019

सीबीआई (फाइल)
India News

एक्सप्रेस-वे घोटाले में सीबीआई ने शुरू की जांच, एक हजार करोड़ रुपये के भ्रष्टाचार का मामला

13 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कोयला घोटाले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने अटैच की 36.85 करोड़ की संपत्ति

13 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

इन दो गांवों के लोग कभी आपस में नहीं जोड़ते वैवाहिक संबंध, 5000 साल से चली आ रही है परंपरा

12 मार्च 2019

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आखिर अभिनंदन को 60 घंटे में रिहा करने के लिए क्यों मजबूर हुआ पाक, अब हुआ खुलासा

12 मार्च 2019

बालाकोट में स्थित आतंकी कैंप (फाइल फोटो)
India News

खुलासा : एयर स्ट्राइक में भारतीय वायुसेना ने मस्जिद बचाकर आतंकी कैंपों को किया था ध्वस्त

12 मार्च 2019

महासंग्राम 2019
India News

भाजपा में 40 फीसदी सांसदों के टिकट कटने के संकेत, सर्वे रिपोर्ट नहीं है संतोषजनक

12 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

नाबालिग करार देते हुए दसवीं की मार्कशीट में दर्ज जन्म तिथि को मानना अनिवार्य नहीं है: हाईकोर्ट

किसी को जुवेनाइल मानने के लिए दसवीं की मार्कशीट में दर्ज तिथि को जन्म तिथि मानने के लिए ट्रायल कोर्ट बाध्य नहीं है। जज अपनी कसौटी पर सबूतों को परखने के बाद निर्णय देने के लिए पूरी तरह स्वतंत्र है।

13 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

10वीं-12वीं के टॉपर बच्चे की डुप्लीकेट डीएमसी से आर्मी में नौकरी कर रहा युवक, सच ऐसे आया सामने

13 मार्च 2019

पेपर देकर सेंटर से निकले छात्र
Chandigarh

बुजुर्ग की मदद करने के चक्कर में छूट गया बेटी का पेपर, पिता का आरोप- 2 मिनट लेट, नहीं खोला गेट

13 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: पंजाब, हरियाणा और चंडीगढ़ में इन तारीखों को होगा मतदान, आचार संहिता लागू

11 मार्च 2019

Lok sabha 2019,Captain Amarinder Singh says We have no alliance with Kejriwal or with anybody
Chandigarh

कैप्टन अमरिंदर बोले- मनमोहन नहीं लड़ेंगे चुनाव, पंजाब में आप-कांग्रेस गठबंधन से भी इनकार

12 मार्च 2019

समझौता एक्सप्रेस ब्लास्ट
Chandigarh

समझौता ब्लास्ट केस में 14 मार्च को सुनाया जाएगा फैसला, असीमानंद समेत चारों आरोपी हुए पेश

11 मार्च 2019

बीबी जागीर कौर
Chandigarh

लोकसभा 2019: अकाली दल ने घोषित किया पहला उम्मीदवार, जागीर कौर लड़ेंगी खडूर साहिब से चुनाव

12 मार्च 2019

पत्नी और बेटे की हत्या के बाद सुसाइड
Chandigarh

यमुनानगर: स्टाफ नर्स पत्नी और डेढ़ साल के बेटे की हत्या कर ट्रेन के आगे कूदा शख्स, की थी लव मैरिज

12 मार्च 2019

पंजाब में भाजपा-अकाली दल गठबंधन
Chandigarh

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: पंजाब के लिए एक मजबूत उम्मीदवार ढूंढना भाजपा की बड़ी चुनौती, जानिए क्यों

12 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

पत्नी के चचेरे भाई ने युवक की कर दी पिटाई, अस्पताल में दम तोड़ा, 4 महीने पहले किया था प्रेम विवाह

13 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

118 साल की इस महिला की हुई हाई-हार्ट सर्जरी, पांच पीढ़ियां देख चुकी है महिला

118 साल की उम्र में हाई-हार्ट सर्जरी करके सही सलामत रहना किसी अचंभे से कम नहीं है। लेकिन ऐसा हुआ है। ये कारनामा लुधियाना के एक निजि अस्पताल में देखने को मिला।

8 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा 2:10

पंजाब में एक साथ चुनावी ताल ठोकेंगे बीजेपी और अकाली दल

28 फरवरी 2019

सिद्धू 3:03

पुलवामा हमला: बयान पर बवाल के बाद सिद्धू ने दी सफाई

17 फरवरी 2019

क्राइम 1:32

तीन राज्यों का मोस्ट वांटेड गैंगस्टर अंकित भादू एनकाउंटर में ढेर

8 फरवरी 2019

अपहरण 1:31

शादी के लिए मेकअप कराने पार्लर गई दुल्हन को किया किडनैप, देखें वीडियो

27 जनवरी 2019

Related

हरियाणा कांग्रेस
Chandigarh

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: हरियाणा में टिकट आवंटन के लिए जल्दबाजी नहीं करेगी कांग्रेस, वजह बेहद खास

12 मार्च 2019

सांसद किरण खेर
Chandigarh

लोकसभा चुनाव: बीजेपी ने चंडीगढ़ से किए थे 60 वादे, सांसद किरण खेर ने कितने किए पूरे...कितने रहे अधूरे

12 मार्च 2019

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डा. मनमोहन सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

लोकसभा 2019: डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह से कैप्टन की मुलाकात, अमृतसर से चुनाव में उतारने के संकेत

12 मार्च 2019

मेले में कृषि यंत्र देखते किसान
Chandigarh

किसानों की मदद करेगा ये खास एप, बिजाई से लेकर कटाई तक की मिलेगी जानकारी, ऐसे उठाएं लाभ

13 मार्च 2019

पंजाब डेमोक्रेटिक अलायंस की घोषणा करते सुखपाल सिंह खैरा
Chandigarh

लोकसभा 2019: पंजाब में बसपा समेत छह दल आए एक साथ, कई सीटों पर प्रत्याशी भी घोषित

11 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.