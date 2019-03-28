शहर चुनें

लोकसभा 2019: आम आदमी पार्टी को बड़ा झटका, सांसद हरिंदर सिंह खालसा भाजपा में शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 28 Mar 2019 01:27 PM IST
हरिंदर सिंह खालसा बीजेपी में शामिल
हरिंदर सिंह खालसा बीजेपी में शामिल - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब के आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता और सांसद हरिंदर सिंह खालसा ने भाजपा का दामन थाम लिया है। दिल्ली में वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली की मौजूदगी में हरिंदर सिंह खालसा भाजपा में शामिल हुए। बता दें कि आम आदमी पार्टी ने खालसा को निलंबित किया हुआ है। आम आदमी पार्टी ने इन पर पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों का आरोप लगाया था। बता दें कि हरिंदर सिंह खालसा मौजूदा समय में पंजाब के फतेहगढ़ साहिब से सांसद हैं।
aam aadmi party leader harinder singh khalsa bharatiya janata party union minister arun jaitley
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.