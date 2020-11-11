पंजाब में किसानों ने बसों में काले झंडे और पोस्टर लगाए, बोले- इस बार मनाएंगे काली दिवाली

Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sanghargh Committee Punjab members put black flags & posters on passenger buses at Inter-state terminal in Amritsar, protesting against centre's 3 Farm laws— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020
"We're observing Black Diwali this year in Punjab against centre's black laws," says a protester. pic.twitter.com/kftwQ0viiS
