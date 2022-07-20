{"_id":"62d7b8911cdade23180210cf","slug":"it-had-be-good-if-a-judicial-or-cbi-inquiry-happens-says-ashok-manju-brother-of-dsp-surender-singh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"DSP हत्याकांड: छोटे भाई ने कहा- घटना की न्यायिक या सीबीआई जांच हो तो अच्छा, खनन अधिकारियों से भी हो पूछताछ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}

हरियाणा के नूंह में खनन माफिया के गुर्गे ने डंपर से कुचल कर डीएसपी सुरेंद्र बिश्नोई की हत्या कर दी। परिवार में मातम पसरा हुआ है। कनाडा से बेटे के लौटने पर हिसार जिले में स्थित डीएसपी के पैतृक गांव सारंगपुर में अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा। इस बीच परिवार ने न्यायिक या फिर सीबीआई जांच की मांग की है।

Sarangpur, Haryana | He would always prioritise his work, would touch his belt on forehead...We would tell him not to be at forefront but he would assure us that nothing will happen to him:Kaushalaya &Priyanka, wife & daughter(resp)of DSP Surender Singh who was killed during duty pic.twitter.com/hfTJlozUvK — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

Sarangpur, Haryana| Person who gave him tip-off is a matter of investigation. Was he in touch with my brother earlier too? What if this was a conspiracy to kill him? He was cruelly crushed under a truck: Ashok Manju, younger brother of DSP probing illegal mining mowed down in Nuh pic.twitter.com/2jMcGlkRnb — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

Sarangpur, Haryana | It'd be good if a judicial or CBI inquiry happens. Everything will be made clear then. Mining officials too should be interrogated: Ashok Manju, younger brother of DSP probing illegal mining who was mowed down in Nuh pic.twitter.com/ImjKSkPO8F — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

दिवंगत डीएसपी सुरेंद्र के भाई अशोक ने कहा कि भाई को गुप्त सूचना देने वाला व्यक्ति जांच का विषय है। क्या वह पहले भी मेरे भाई के संपर्क में था। क्या होगा अगर यह उसे मारने की साजिश थी। ट्रक के नीचे बेरहमी से उन्हें कुचला गया। छोटे भाई ने आगे कहा कि न्यायिक या सीबीआई जांच हो तो अच्छा होगा। तब सब कुछ स्पष्ट हो जाएगा। खनन अधिकारियों से भी पूछताछ हो।डीएसपी की पत्नी कौशल्या और बेटी प्रियंका का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। उन्होंने कहा कि वह हमेशा अपने काम को प्राथमिकता देते थे, माथे पर अपनी बेल्ट को लगाते थे... हम उन्हें सबसे आगे न रहने को कहते लेकिन वह हमें आश्वस्त करते कि उसे कुछ नहीं होगा।