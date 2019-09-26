शहर चुनें

पंजाबः रूस में युद्धाभ्यास खत्म कर लौटी भारतीय सेना की ग्रेनेडियर विंग, आदमपुर एयरबेस पर लैंडिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जालंधर Updated Thu, 26 Sep 2019 02:40 PM IST
भारतीय सेना की ग्रेनेडियर विंग
भारतीय सेना की ग्रेनेडियर विंग - फोटो : एएनआई
भारतीय सेना की ग्रेनेडियर विंग आज पंजाब के जालंधर में आदमपुर एयरबेस पर उतरी। यह विंग रूस में युद्धाभ्यास खत्म करके लौटी है। भारत और रूस की सेनाओं का यह संयुक्त युद्धाभ्यास 23 सितंबर तक चला। यह आयोजन रूस के सेंट्रल मिलिट्री कमीशन द्वारा किया गया था, जिसमें नौ देशों ने हिस्सा लिया था।
विंग को रूस के रक्षा मंत्री और सेंट्रल आर्मी कमांडर ने मेडल और प्रशस्ति पत्र से सम्मानित किया। उन्हें चीन और तजाकिस्तान ने भी बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करने के लिए मेडल और प्रशस्ति पत्र प्रदान किए।

