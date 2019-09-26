पंजाबः रूस में युद्धाभ्यास खत्म कर लौटी भारतीय सेना की ग्रेनेडियर विंग, आदमपुर एयरबेस पर लैंडिंग

Punjab: Contingent of Grenadiers reached Adampur airbase, Jalandhar earlier today after participating in multilateral Exercise TSENTR 2019, which concluded in Russia on Sept 23. It was conducted by Central Military Commission of Russia where 9 nations participated. pic.twitter.com/Sey1wYVoAY
— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
प्याज की कीमतों को लेकर अब परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं है। क्योंकि भारत के पड़ोसी देश ने प्याज भेजना शुरू कर दिया है।
26 सितंबर 2019