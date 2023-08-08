Notifications

Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   Haryana Police identifies several armed youths involved in Nuh violence

Nuh Violence: हथियारबंद युवकों की हुई पहचान, धरपकड़ में जुटी पुलिस, कई राजस्थान व यूपी में छिपे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar Updated Tue, 08 Aug 2023 10:20 PM IST
सार

नूंह हिंसा के बाद 10 जिलों में फैले तनाव और घटनाओं को लेकर 142 एफआईआर दर्ज की गई हैं और 312 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। वहीं हरियाणा सरकार ने नूंह जिले में साम्प्रदायिक तनाव को देखते हुए इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद करने की अवधि को 11 अगस्त रात 12 बजे तक बढ़ा दिया है।

Haryana Police identifies several armed youths involved in Nuh violence
Nuh Violence: - फोटो : ANI

नूंह हिंसा के बाद हरियाणा पुलिस ने हथियारबंद युवकों की पहचान कर ली है। सीसीटीवी फुटेज और वीडियो के आधार पर इन युवकों की पहचान की गई है। प्रांरभिक जांच में सामने आया है कि हथियार वाले युवकों में कुछ युवक राजस्थान के भी हैं। उधर, पुलिस की अलग-अलग टीमों ने उत्पातियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए धरपकड़ शुरू कर दी है।



पुराने ट्रेंड के अनुसार मेवात में वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद आरोपी राजस्थान और यूपी के जिलों में छिप जाते हैं। पुलिस बदमाशों के इस ट्रेंड से पहले ही वाकिफ है। उधर, खुफिया विभाग ने भी इस तरह की एक रिपोर्ट तैयार की है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक काफी संख्या में हथियारबंद युवक इन दोनों प्रदेशों के साथ-साथ मेवात के ही कुछ गांवों में छिपे हैं। 


उधर, सूत्रों का दावा है कि हथियारबंद युवक दोनों पक्षों की तरफ से हैं। धार्मिक यात्रा में शामिल कुछ लोग भी हथियार समेत तलवार लिए हुए थे, जबकि इनके ऊपर पहाड़ों में छिपे अन्य बदमाशों ने फायरिंग की है। हरियाणा पुलिस के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि हिंसा में शामिल सभी उपद्रवियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापे मारे जा रहे हैं, जल्द ही आरोपियों को काबू कर लिया जाएगा।

10 जिलों में 142 एफआईआर, 312 आरोपी गिरफ्तार

नूंह हिंसा के बाद 10 जिलों में फैले तनाव और घटनाओं को लेकर 142 एफआईआर दर्ज की गई हैं और 312 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इसके अलावा, 106 लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। प्रदेश के गृह मंत्री अनिल विज ने यह जानकारी दी। विज ने बताया कि फरीदाबाद में 4, गुरुग्राम 31, नूंह 46, रेवाड़ी 5, पलवल 16, पानीपत 4, भिवानी 3, नारनौल 1, करनाल 2 और रोहतक में 1 केस दर्ज किया है। इनके अलावा, अलग अलग जिलों में 29 केस दर्ज किए गए हैं।

नूंह में 11 अगस्त तक इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद

हरियाणा सरकार ने नूंह जिले में साम्प्रदायिक तनाव को देखते हुए इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद करने की अवधि को 11 अगस्त रात 12 बजे तक बढ़ा दिया है। नूंह जिले में मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवाओं, सभी एसएमएस सेवाओं (केवल बल्क एसआरवीएमएस और बैंकिंग और मोबाइल रिचार्ज को छोड़कर) और सभी डोंगल सेवाओं आदि को बंद करने का आदेश दिया गया है। केवल वॉयस कॉल चालू रहेंगी। इस संबंध में गृह विभाग के सचिव टीवीएसएन प्रसाद ने आदेश जारी किया है।
Followed