हरियाणाः पुलिस ने बड़े तस्कर गिरोह का किया भंडाफोड़, चार लोग गिरफ्तार

Haryana Police have arrested four persons from Sirsa district, in possession of 100 kg Chura post, 12 kg ganja and 20-gram heroin. Cases under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act(NDPS) Act have been registered against them in different Police Stations— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पांचवीं क्लास में टीचर बच्चों को बैड टच और गुड टच के बारे में बता रही थी।
11 अगस्त 2019