Chandigarh ›   Haryana Police have arrested four persons from Sirsa district

हरियाणाः पुलिस ने बड़े तस्कर गिरोह का किया भंडाफोड़, चार लोग गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सिरसा Updated Sun, 11 Aug 2019 08:05 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
हरियाणा पुलिस ने रविवार को एक बड़े तस्कर गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ किया है। पुलिस ने सिरसा जिले से 100 किलो चुरा पोस्ट, 12 किलो गांजा और 20 ग्राम हेरोइन के साथ चार तस्करों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक नारकोटिक ड्रग्स एंड साइकोट्रोपिक सब्सटेंस एक्ट (एनडीपीएस) अधिनियम के प्रावधानों के तहत विभिन्न थानों में उनके खिलाफ मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं।
haryana police ganja
