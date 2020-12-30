हरियाणा के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज को मेदांता से मिली छुट्टी, घर में ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट पर रहेंगे

"I'm discharged from Medanta Hospital today. Will stay at Home on oxygen support," tweets Haryana Minister Anil Vij
On Dec 5, Vij announced he had tested positive for COVID. He was administered a dose of 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala,as part of its 3rd phase trial, on Nov 20 pic.twitter.com/eRbu3dh5TH— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020
