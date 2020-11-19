हरियाणा के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज को कल लगेगा कोरोना का टीका, तीसरे चरण के ट्रायल में ले रहे हैं हिस्सा

I Will be administered trial dose of Coronavirus vaccine #Covaxin a Bharat Biotech product Tomorrow at 11 am at Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt under the expert supervision of a team of Doctors from PGI Rohtak and Health Department. I have volunteered to take the trial dose.— ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) November 19, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.