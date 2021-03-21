शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Haryana CM Manohar Lal to lay foundation stone and Inaugurates of several project

हरियाणा को सौगात : मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने 1370 करोड़ की परियोजनाओं का उद्घाटन व शिलान्यास किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar Updated Sun, 21 Mar 2021 05:20 PM IST
सीएम ने विभिन्न परियोजनाओं का शिलान्यास और उद्घाटन किया।
सीएम ने विभिन्न परियोजनाओं का शिलान्यास और उद्घाटन किया। - फोटो : @cmohry
हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल प्रदेश के हर जिले, खंड और गांव का समग्र विकास सुनिश्चित करने के लिए 21 मार्च को 1370 करोड़ रुपये की विभिन्न विकास परियोजनाएं समर्पित कीं। प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि चंडीगढ़ में राज्य स्तरीय कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से विभिन्न विभागों की 159 परियोजनाओं का उद्घाटन व शिलान्यास किया गया। इन परियोजनाओं में से 897 करोड़ रुपये की लागत की 80 परियोजनाओं का शिलान्यास और 472 करोड़ रुपये की लागत की 79 परियोजनाओं का मुख्यमंत्री ने उद्घाटन किया।
