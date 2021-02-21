ईंधन की बढ़ती कीमत पर मनोहर लाल बोले- सरकार जो राजस्व जुटाती है, वह लोगों पर ही खर्च करती है

Fuel prices increased by around 10%-15% in the last 4-5 years. Overall, it is not too much but govt is keeping an eye on it. Whatever revenue is collected by govt is used for people. Our VAT is comparatively lower than other states: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar pic.twitter.com/iy0XytCGwa— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021
