उपलब्धि: लुधियाना में लगे सोलर ट्री को गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स में जगह, सेंटर ऑफ एक्सीलेंस फॉर फार्म मशीनरी में है स्थापित

Ludhiana: Guinness World Records certifies solar tree installed at Centre of Excellence for Farm Machinery as world's largest solar tree;breaks previous record in terms of panel surface."It can produce 160-200 units power per day," said Ashwani Kumar,Sr Principal Scientist(16.03) pic.twitter.com/mWtK58Niia— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022
