gold medal winner Arpinder Singh, offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar

एशियन गेम्स गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट अरपिंदर सिंह पहुंचे अमृतसर, स्वर्ण मंदिर में माथा टेका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Sun, 14 Oct 2018 01:41 PM IST
खिलाड़ी अरपिन्दर सिंह
खिलाड़ी अरपिन्दर सिंह
एशियन गेम्स 2018 में मेंस ट्रिपल जंप में गोल्ड मेडल विजेता खिलाड़ी अरपिन्दर सिंह रविवार को अमृतसर स्थित स्वर्ण मंदिर पहुंचे। यहां पर उन्होंने माथा टेका और प्रार्थना भी की। अरपिन्दर सिंह इंडोनेशिया के जकार्ता में हुए एशियन गेम्स में मेंस ट्रिपल जंप ईवेंट में गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर इतिहास रच चुके हैं। अरपिंदर सिंह ने 16.77 मीटर जंप लगाकर भारत की झोली में गोल्ड मेडल डाला था। दूसरे अटेंप में अरपिंदर ने 16.58 मीटर कवर किया था। बता दें कि 48 साल के बाद भारत को इस ईवेंट में गोल्ड मेडल मिला है। वहीं गोल्ड कोस्ट में हुए कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में अरपिंदर चौथे स्थान पर रहे थे और उनके हाथ कोई मेडल नहीं लगा था।
gold medal winner arpinder singh prayer golden temple amritsar
अंसार गजवा-तूल-हिंद के चीफ जाकिर मूसा
Chandigarh

आतंकी जाकिर मूसा के साथियों से पूछताछ में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, आईबी ने यूपी-राजस्थान को किया अलर्ट

अंसार गजवा-तूल-हिंद के चीफ जाकिर मूसा के दो निकटवर्ती साथियों सोहेल और रफीक भट्ट की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पूछताछ में खुलासा हुआ है कि देश में मॉब लिचिंग में हुई मुसलमानों की मौत का बदला लेने की तैयारी मूसा कर चुका था।

14 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
हरियाणा के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज
Chandigarh

हरियाणा के मंत्री ने सिद्धू को दी सलाह, पाक की गोली और बोली अच्छी लगती है तो वहीं चले जाएं

14 अक्टूबर 2018

बरामद इनोवा कार और क्षतिग्रस्त पुलिस की बोलेरो
Chandigarh

नई इनोवा लूटकर भागे बदमाश, फायरिंग के बाद पुलिस ने एक को धर दबोचा

14 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

छात्र संघ चुनावः दूसरे दिन भी छात्र संगठनों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन, भिवानी में हल्का बल प्रयोग

14 अक्टूबर 2018

इनेलो
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः चौटाला परिवार में और बढ़ी रार, सांसद दुष्यंत चौटाला इनेलो से निलंबित

12 अक्टूबर 2018

हरसिमरत कौर बादल
Chandigarh

नवजोत सिद्धू को पाकिस्तान से इतना प्यार है, तो सरहद से नशा तस्करी बंद करवाएं: हरसिमरत बादल

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Prakash Badal
Chandigarh

सुखदेव सिंह ढींढसा से मिले प्रकाश सिंह बादल, पार्टी में वापस लाने की कोशिश नाकाम

14 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

पंजाबः जालंधर में आतंकियों के साथी 6 कश्मीरी छात्र हिरासत में, स्लीपर सेल होने की आशंका

13 अक्टूबर 2018

कार्यकर्ताओं से मिले इनेलो सुप्रीमो
Chandigarh

इनेसो के कड़े तेवर बरकरार, और गहरा सकती है चौटाला ‘कुनबे’ की जंग, कांग्रेस-भाजपा की नजर

13 अक्टूबर 2018

दिग्विजय चौटाला
Chandigarh

पार्टी से निलंबन के बाद दिग्विजय चौटाला ने चली सियासी चाल, इनसो को लेकर कही बड़ी बात

13 अक्टूबर 2018

इनेलो नेता अभय चौटाला
Chandigarh

पारिवारिक मतभेद के बाद अभय चौटाला का डैमेज कंट्रोल, सीएम मनोहर लाल ने भी दे दिया बड़ा बयान

13 अक्टूबर 2018

ट्रक से भिड़ी बस
Chandigarh

दर्दनाक हादसाः खड़े ट्रक से भिड़ी तेज रफ्तार बस, पति-पत्नी समेत 3 की मौत, छह घायल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

पराली जलाने का सिलसिला
Chandigarh

पंजाब में पराली जलाने का सिलसिला जारी, किसान बोले- कोई और रास्ता नहीं है हमारे पास

13 अक्टूबर 2018

एडवोकेट एचएस फूलका
Chandigarh

आम आदमी पार्टी विधायक एचएस फूलका आज देंगे इस्तीफा, पंजाब सरकार से हैं खफा

12 अक्टूबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

पति को जेल से छुड़ाने की कही बात, घर बुलाकर महिला से किया दुष्कर्म, वीडियो बना किया ब्लैकमेल

13 अक्टूबर 2018

ISI agent Honey trap case: accused Nishant Agrawal topper of 2013 batch of NIT Kurukshetra
Chandigarh

आईएसआई एजेंट हनीट्रैप मामला: आरोपी निशांत अग्रवाल की हरकत से कुरुक्षेत्र एनआईटी की साख पर आंच

10 अक्टूबर 2018

