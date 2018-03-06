शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   four people died in road accident in karnal

करनालः कार और ट्रक की टक्कर में 4 लोगों की मौत, मरने वालों में 8 महीने की बच्ची भी

सोमदत्त शर्मा/अमर उजाला, करनाल(हरियाणा) Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 10:25 AM IST
four people died in road accident in karnal
करनाल में सड़क हादसा
हरियाणा के करनाल में कार और ट्रक की टक्कर में चार लोगों की मौत हो गई। मरने वालों में दो महिलाएं और एक बच्ची शामिल है। हादसा गांव शामगढ़ के पास फ्लाईओवर पर हुआ। मरने वाले सभी हरिनगर दिल्ली के रहने वाले थे और अमृतसर से दिल्ली लौट रहे थे।
 
मरने वालों की शिनाख्त सौरभ चोपड़ा 30 साल, पत्नी भावना, आठ माह की बेटी तुसारिका और सौरभ की सास बाला 58 साल के रूप में हुई। बताया जा रहा है कि टक्कर लगने के बाद कार के फ्यूल टैंक में आग लग गई और कार सवार चारों लोग जिंदा जल गए।

हालांकि अभी तक इस बात की पुष्टि नहीं हो सकी है कि पहले फ्यूल टैंक में विस्फोट हुआ, इसके बाद कार ट्रक से जा टकाराई या फिर ट्रक से टक्कर के बाद फ्यूल टैंक में धमाका हुआ। वहीं हादसे की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची।

पुलिस के मुताबिक, कार इतनी बुरी तरह से जल गई है कि मारे गए लोगों की शिनाख्त करना भी मुश्किल हो गया था। हादसा शायद चालक को नींद की झपकी लगने से हुआ। इसलिए गाड़ी डिवाइडर क्रॉस करके दूसरी साइड पहुंच गई थी और सामने से आ रहे ट्रक से जा टकराई।

RELATED

road accident car accident delhi family accident karnal police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

blackmail actor irrfan khan tweet that he is fighting with rare disease
Bollywood

15 दिन पहले इस गंभीर बीमारी के बारे में जानकर हिल गए इरफान खान, कहा- 'मेरी जिंदगी रहस्य बन गई'

6 मार्च 2018

Rajkummar Rao and Sushant singh rajput to work together again after Kai Po Che, sign new film
Bollywood

'दंगल' के डायरेक्टर फिर उतरे मोर्चे पर, इस बार दिखाएंगे 'धोनी' और 'IAS अफसर' की गहरी दोस्ती

6 मार्च 2018

sridevi talking to Rani Mukerji 15 days before she passed away
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी ने 15 दिन पहले इस एक्ट्रेस को किया था फोन, जानें कौन सी फिल्म देखने की जताई थी इच्छा

6 मार्च 2018

sonam kapoor wishes birthday to sridevi daughter jhanvi kapoor
Bollywood

21वें जन्मदिन पर जाह्नवी हैं अकेली, सोनम कपूर ने कहा- 'दुनिया की सबसे बहादुर लड़की आज महिला हो गई'

6 मार्च 2018

Photo being viral of a girl who Tattooed something on her back
Weird Stories

पीठ पर कुछ ऐसा लिखवाकर सड़कों पर घूमी लड़की, देखकर चौंक पड़े सब

6 मार्च 2018

Salman Khan gets new nickname after bhai on the sets of Race 3
Bollywood

'भाई' के बाद 'सलमान खान' को मिला एक और निकनेम, 'रेस 3' के सेट पर हुआ नामकरण

6 मार्च 2018

bollywood actress shammi passes away at 81 amitabh bachchan confirms
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के बाद इस दिग्गज एक्ट्रेस शम्मी का निधन, अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

6 मार्च 2018

sonam kapoor trolled instagram message for her sister rhea kapoor
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर ने छोटी बहन के बर्थडे पर ऐसे दी शुभकामनाएं, यूजर्स बोले- 'ये शर्मनाक है'

6 मार्च 2018

Irfan Khan suffering from a rare disease, say from fans- pray for me
Bollywood

गंभीर बीमारी की चपेट में इरफान खान, कहा- ‘मेरे लिए दुआ करें’

6 मार्च 2018

jhanvi kapoor turn 21 first birthday without sridevi
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी ने बेटी के जन्मदिन के लिए कर रखीं थीं ये तैयारियां, आज 21 साल की हो गईं जाह्नवी

6 मार्च 2018

Most Read

officer of hp govt not intertaining do notes of transfer
Shimla

तबादलों के डीओ नोट ठंडे बस्ते में डाल रहे अफसर, मंत्रियों की हो रही फजीहत

जयराम सरकार में मंत्रियों और विधायकों के तबादला संबंधी डीओ नोट की सचिवालय में बेकद्री से माननीय नाराज हैं।

6 मार्च 2018

five constables dismissed for beating businessman in shahjahanpur
Lucknow

शाहजहांपुर में व्यापारी को सरेआम दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटने वाले पांच सिपाही बर्खास्त

6 मार्च 2018

Naxals torced two buses and shot dead retired constable Munna Sodi in Sukma
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों ने दो बसों में लगाई आग, कांस्टेबल को मारी गोली

6 मार्च 2018

Property will be sold by owner before dividation
Shimla

बंटवारे से पूर्व उत्तराधिकारी बेच सकेंगे संपत्ति : हिमाचल हाईकोर्ट

6 मार्च 2018

youth fight for wine in dehradun
Dehradun

शराब पर छूट नहीं दी तो तीन युवकों ने सेल्समैन का सिर फोड़ा, रिवॉल्वर लहराकर हुए फरार

6 मार्च 2018

Loot of government money in Sidcul
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: सिडकुल में सरकारी धन की जमकर लूट, विशेष ऑडिट में खुलासा

6 मार्च 2018

Former BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa Abhay Mishra joins Congress
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश में भाजपा को बड़ा झटका, कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए पूर्व विधायक अभय मिश्रा

5 मार्च 2018

uttarakhand state council election nomination 2018
Dehradun

रास चुनाव: पहले दिन कोई नामांकन नहीं, जरूरत पड़ी तो भराड़ीसैंण विस में होगा मतदान

6 मार्च 2018

migratory commission Advertisement in dispute
Dehradun

जारी होते ही विवादों में पलायन आयोग का विज्ञापन, उत्तराखंड के युवाओं में गुस्सा

6 मार्च 2018

rld to support SP and BSP for loksabha bypoll of gorakhpur and foolpur.
Lucknow

सपा को उपचुनाव के लिए बसपा के बाद एक और दल का समर्थन, राज्यसभा चुनाव में भी साथ का वादा

5 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

हाथ में पेट्रोल लेकर मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ गया टीचर, ये थी वजह

कपूरथला में उस समय अफरातफरी मच गई, जब एक युवक मोबाइल टावर पर चढ गया। युवक के हाथ में पेट्रोल की बोतल देखकर प्रशासन की चिंताए और ज्यादा बढ़ गईं। दरअसल इस युवक की दो साल पहले शादी हुई थी, लेकिन ससुराल वाले इसकी पत्नी को ले गए।

27 फरवरी 2018

cctv footage of clash between two groups in ludhiana 1:34

VIDEO: दो गुटों में चली सरेआम गोलियां, CCTV में कैद हुई वारदात

21 फरवरी 2018

Fire in mobile market of Chandigarh 0:48

VIDEO: मोबाइल मार्केट में लगी आग तो हुआ ये

20 फरवरी 2018

MOHALI MAYOR KULWANT SINGH FILLED DEFAMMATION CASE ON NAVJOT SINGH SIDDHU 1:19

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू के खिलाफ अब इन्होंने खोला मोर्चा, सुनिए क्या हैं आरोप

17 फरवरी 2018

Black flag shown on BJP rally in tohana 3:12

बीजेपी की रैली को यहां दिखाए गए काले झंडे

15 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Four including student dies in road mishap
Bareilly

ट्रक ने पिकअप को मारी टक्कर, चार की मौत

21 फरवरी 2018

girl dies in road accident at dehradun
Dehradun

ट्यूशन जा रही छात्रा को ट्रक ने बेदर्दी से कुचला, हादसा देख सन्न रह गए लोग

21 फरवरी 2018

husband wife and son died in accident
Moradabad

40 फीट ऊंचे पुल से गिरकर पति-पत्नी और मासूम की मौत

21 फरवरी 2018

car fell into ditch on badrinath highway
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: ऋषिकेश-बदरीनाथ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर फॉर्च्यूनर खाई में गिरी, तीन लोग घायल

20 फरवरी 2018

two killed in haridwar accident
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: पुल से नीचे गिरी तेज रफ्तार कार, दो की मौत और तीन लोग घायल

19 फरवरी 2018

ट्रक में घुसी तेजरफ्तार सेंट्रो कार, दो युवकों की मौत
Mohali

ट्रक में घुसी तेज रफ्तार सेंट्रो कार, दो युवकों की गई जान, शादी से लौट रहे थे

19 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.