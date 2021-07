हरियाणा: कांग्रेस में विवाद पर पहली बार बोले भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा, कहा- सबको अपनी बात कहने का अधिकार 

There is no dispute in Haryana Congress. All MLAs have the right to meet and express their views: Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda pic.twitter.com/MpE7FGWC6M

Petrol, Diesel prices are soaring despite cheap crude oil in the international market. Government has made it a mode of earning. Inflation is getting out of control, affecting the poor and middle-class the most: Congress leader and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda pic.twitter.com/vnROBnm4u3