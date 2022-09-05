मोहाली झूला हादसा: मेला आयोजकों के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज, 50 फुट की उंचाई से था गिरा, कई लोगों को आई चोट

पंजाब के मोहाली में रविवार रात को एक जॉयराइड अचानक 50 फुट की ऊंचाई से गिर गया। इसमें 30 लोग सवार थे। सभी को चोट आई है। वहीं 13 लोगों को अधिक चोट आई है। अब इस मामले में पुलिस ने व्यापार मेले के मालिकों और आयोजकों के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। प्राथमिकी में धारा 323, 341, 337 को शामिल किया गया है। सभी की तलाश में छापे मारे जा रहे हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि घटना के बाद से ही झूला संचालक अपने साथियों के साथ फरार हो चुके हैं। यह जानकारी मोहाली के फेज- आठ थाने के प्रभारी राजेश ने दी है।
FIR registered by Police Dept against owners & organisers who had organised this trade fair. Sec 323, 341, 337 invoked in FIR. Raid parties are conducting raids to nab them,but they're absconding since last night ever since the incident: SHO Rajesh, Phase 8 Police Station, Mohali https://t.co/kfHOACs5ty pic.twitter.com/zAvthDTKEH— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022
Punjab | A joyride at a trade fair in Mohali collapsed last evening, injuring at least 16 people— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022
FIR has been registered by Police Dept against the owners & organisers who had organised this trade fair. Teams are conducting raids to nab them, they are absconding since last night pic.twitter.com/oi9j0CWJiR
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.