मोहाली झूला हादसा: मेला आयोजकों के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज, 50 फुट की उंचाई से था गिरा, कई लोगों को आई चोट

पंजाब के मोहाली में रविवार रात को एक जॉयराइड अचानक 50 फुट की ऊंचाई से गिर गया। इसमें 30 लोग सवार थे। सभी को चोट आई है। वहीं 13 लोगों को अधिक चोट आई है। अब इस मामले में पुलिस ने व्यापार मेले के मालिकों और आयोजकों के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। प्राथमिकी में धारा 323, 341, 337 को शामिल किया गया है। सभी की तलाश में छापे मारे जा रहे हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि घटना के बाद से ही झूला संचालक अपने साथियों के साथ फरार हो चुके हैं। यह जानकारी मोहाली के फेज- आठ थाने के प्रभारी राजेश ने दी है।

