Chandigarh

पूर्व सीएम भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा से ईडी ने की पूछताछ, लैंड डील से जुड़ा है मामला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 09:07 PM IST
bhupinder singh hooda
bhupinder singh hooda - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
हरियाणा के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा से ईडी ने चंडीगढ़ में गुरुवार को पूछताछ की। यह पूछताछ एसोसिएटेड जर्नल्स लिमिटेड लैंड डील केस के संबंध में की गई।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

