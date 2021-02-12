शहर चुनें

पंजाब-हरियाणा और चंडीगढ़ में भूकंप के तेज झटके, घरों व दफ्तरों से बाहर निकले लोग

ajay kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar
Updated Fri, 12 Feb 2021 10:55 PM IST
घरों से बाहर निकले लोग।
घरों से बाहर निकले लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला

पंजाब-हरियाणा और चंडीगढ़ की धरती भूकंप के तेज झटकों से हिल गई। इस दौरान घबराकर लोग घरों और दफ्तरों से बाहर निकल आए। बता दें कि कुछ मिनट के अंदर भूकंप के दो झटके लगे। पहले वाले झटके से दूसरी की तीव्रता अधिक थी। भूंकप के झटके का दूसरा केंद्र अफगानिस्तान का फैयजाबाद रहा। जिसकी तीव्रता 6.3 रही।
पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि भूकंप के बाद अमृतसर या पंजाब के अन्य हिस्सों में अब तक किसी भी नुकसान की कोई खबर नहीं है। राज्य के शीर्ष अधिकारी, पुलिस और स्थानीय प्रशासन पूरी स्थित पर नजर बनाए हुए है।

