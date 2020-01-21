शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Congress President has dissolved Office Bearers, Executive Committee, District Committees of Punjab

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने पंजाब की सभी कार्यकारी समिति, जिला समितियों को तत्काल प्रभाव से किया भंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Tue, 21 Jan 2020 06:16 PM IST
कांग्रेस
कांग्रेस - फोटो : social media
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने पंजाब के सभी पदाधिकारियों, कार्यकारी समिति (पीसीसी) और जिला कांग्रेस समितियों को तत्काल प्रभवा से भंग कर दिया है। हालांकि पंजाब कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष अपने पद पर बने रहेंगे।
Recommended

लदंन में कत्ल किए गए युवक के पिता तस्वीर के साथ।
Chandigarh

लंदन में पंजाब के तीन युवकों की हत्या, रंजिश में की गई वारदात, घर का इकलौता चिराग भी बुझा

21 जनवरी 2020

प्लाजा में शुरू की गई गोल्फ कार्ट की सवारी करते प्रशासक
Chandigarh

खुशखबरीः चंडीगढ़ सेक्टर 17 प्लाजा में लौटेगी रौनक, अब करें मुफ्त गोल्फ कार्ट की सवारी

21 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ः जिंदा नवजात को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजने के मामले में पीजीआई डॉक्टरों को क्लीन चिट

21 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
विधानसभा सत्र में बोलते हुए मुख्यमंत्री
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभा की 17 और लोकसभा की दो सीटें दस साल के लिए आरक्षित, विधेयक पारित

21 जनवरी 2020

चंडीगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन पर 23 जनवरी से लागू होंगे नए पार्किंग रेट, साढ़े तेईस गुना बढ़ी फीस

21 जनवरी 2020

मृतका
Rajasthan

फेसबुक पर 6 हजार फॉलोअर, मोबाइल पर बिजी रहती थी पत्नी, पति ने मार डाला

21 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
congress president office bearers executive committee district committees punjab
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह।
Lucknow

लखनऊ में बोले शाह- जिसको विरोध करना है करे, सीएए वापस नहीं होने वाला है

21 जनवरी 2020

शिखर धवन
Cricket News

NZvIND: चोटिल धवन की जगह ले सकते हैं ये चार खिलाड़ी, न्यूजीलैंड दौरे में मिलेगा मौका!

21 जनवरी 2020

Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13: आसिम के साथ झगड़े से तंग आकर सिद्धार्थ ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, छोड़ सकते हैं शो!

21 जनवरी 2020

शिखर धवन चोटिल
Cricket News

NZvIND: भारत को बड़ा झटका, शिखर धवन न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ T-20 सीरीज से बाहर

21 जनवरी 2020

Alia Bhatt Mother Soni Razdan, Afzal Guru
Bollywood

अफजल गुरु की फांसी पर आलिया की मां सोनी राजदान ने उठाया सवाल, कहा- 'बलि का बकरा क्यों बनाया'

21 जनवरी 2020

sidharth shukla, shehnaz gill
Television

Bigg Boss 13: वर्जिनिटी पर ये क्या बोल गए सिद्धार्थ, जवाब सुनकर शहनाज-आसिम ने उड़ाया मजाक

21 जनवरी 2020

Gaurav Chandel murder case
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड: एक और नया खुलासा, जांच कर रही पुलिस टीम भी सच जानकर हैरान

21 जनवरी 2020

मृतका
Rajasthan

फेसबुक पर 6 हजार फॉलोअर, मोबाइल पर बिजी रहती थी पत्नी, पति ने मार डाला

21 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

200 करोड़ क्लब के करीब पहुंची अजय की तानाजी, जानें दीपिका की छपाक का भी कलेक्शन

21 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद निर्भया के माता पिता
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के पिता ने कोर्ट से की यह मांग, बोले- हर नई याचिका से तेज हो जाती है धड़कन

21 जनवरी 2020

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

अमेरिका के 106 गुरुद्वारा साहिब के प्रतिनिधि बोले- सभ्याचारक बुतों को स्थापित करना ही बड़ी गलती

सचखंड श्री हरमंदिर साहिब के रास्ते में स्थापित सभ्याचारक बुतों को गिराने की कोशिश की गूंज अमरीका में भी सुनाई देने लगी है।

21 जनवरी 2020

पहली फोटो में सीसीटीवी में कैद बाइक सवार आरोपी, दूसरी तस्वीर में बलकार सिंह का फाइल फोटो।
Chandigarh

दो गोली लगी फिर भी बाइक चलाता रहा युवक, घर से 50 फुट दूर गिर पड़ा और निकल गई जान

20 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

फरमानः एक फरवरी से चंडीगढ़ में दिन में दाखिल नही होंगे भारी वाहन, जारी हुआ नोटिफिकेशन

21 जनवरी 2020

लड़के को पीटते लोग
Chandigarh

बच्चियों से करता था अश्लील हरकत, महिलाओं ने सिखाया सबक, कपड़े उतरवा बीच बाजार पीटा

20 जनवरी 2020

अर्जुन चौटाला।
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः उचाना में अर्जुन चौटाला बोले- जो परिवार का नहीं हो सकता, वह किसी का नहीं हो सकता

20 जनवरी 2020

आज से हरियाणा में मौसम लेगा करवट।
Chandigarh

हरियाणा में आज से मौसम लेगा करवट, बारिश के भी आसार, 22 जनवरी से छाएगी धुंध

21 जनवरी 2020

डीएसपी अतुल सोनी
Chandigarh

डीएसपी 'सिंघम' के केस में आया नया मोड़, हलफनामे में पत्नी ने पुलिस पर लगाए ये आरोप

21 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Chandigarh

दिल्ली-अमृतसर और कटरा एक्सप्रेस-वे का काम जल्द होगा शुरू, 30 हजार करोड़ है लागत

21 जनवरी 2020

श्री अकाल तख्त साहिब के जत्थेदार ज्ञानी हरप्रीत सिंह
Chandigarh

श्री अकाल तख्त साहिब के जत्थेदार बोले- पंजाबी और सिख सभ्याचार में बहुत अंतर

21 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Chandigarh

पत्नी-बेटी ने जमकर की ऐश और बनीं लाखों की कर्जदार, चुकाने के लिए की थी युवक की हत्या

20 जनवरी 2020

एक फूल जिसे देखने भारत आते हैं दुनिया भर के लोग

मुन्नार के चाय बागान देश में ही नहीं विदेश में भी प्रसिद्ध हैं। यहां घूमने के दूर-दूर से लोग आते हैं। अपने चाय बागानों के अलावा मुन्नार एक खास तरह के फूल के लिए भी जाना जाता है जो बारह साल में सिर्फ एक बार खिलता है।

21 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 1:27

रियलिटी शो के सेट पर पहुंचे शाहरुख, व्हाइट शर्ट में कियारा आडवाणी का दिखा हॉट अंदाज

21 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:30

दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा ठग, जिसने दो बार बेच दिया था एफिल टॉवर

21 जनवरी 2020

सीएए 3:04

CAA पर गरजे अमित शाह, कहा- बिल पर विपक्ष करे सार्वजनिक रूप से चर्चा

21 जनवरी 2020

सीआरपीएफ 1:03

Republic Day 2020 : राजपथ पर देखिए सीआरपीएफ महिला बाइकर्स की प्रैक्टिस का वीडियो

21 जनवरी 2020

Related

फैजान और उसकी पत्नी की फाइल फोटो।
Chandigarh

खौफनाकः मोबाइल चार्जर से पत्नी का गला घोंटा फिर ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर पति ने दी जान

17 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Chandigarh

पंजाब-राजस्थान के लोगों के लिए अच्छी खबर, अब जोधपुर तक जाएगी बठिंडा-जम्मूतवी एक्सप्रेस

21 जनवरी 2020

हरियाणा विधानसभा
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः 90 विधायक आज से लेंगे दो दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण, ओम बिड़ला करेंगे कार्यक्रम का समापन

21 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Chandigarh

ब्लैकमेलिंगः पुलिसवाले बताकर शख्स को किया निर्वस्त्र, फिर महिला संग बनाया वीडियो और...

20 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

सोनीपत में दिनदहाड़े घर में घुसकर युवक को मारी गोली, पीजीआई रेफर

20 जनवरी 2020

पंजाब के डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता।
Chandigarh

डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता को हटाने के कैट के आदेश को पंजाब सरकार ने दी हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती

20 जनवरी 2020

