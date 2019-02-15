शहर चुनें

पुलवामा हमले पर बोले नवजोत सिद्ध, इस रक्तपात का करतारपुर से क्या संबंध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 15 Feb 2019 06:07 PM IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Navjot Singh Sidhu - फोटो : ANI
पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले के बाद पंजाब सरकार में मंत्री नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू का ने बड़ा बयान दिया। सिद्धू ने पुलवामा हमले के बाद करतारपुर कॉरिडोर को लेकर उठ रहे सवालों पर कहा कि, इस रक्तपात का करतारपुर से क्या लेना देना है? यह लोगों के दिलों को जोड़ता है। जब कोई व्यक्ति तीर्थयात्री होता है तो वह भक्ति भाव से एक अलग व्यक्ति बन जाता है।  मुझे लगता है कि हमें इस पर विचार करना चाहिए। समस्या का मूल कारण ढूंढना चाहिए और इसे उखाड़ फेंकना चाहिए।
congress leader navjot singh sidhu reacts pulwama attack
train
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ से फिरोजपुर के लिए दौड़ेगी एक और ट्रेन, रेलवे ने जारी किया शेड्यूल और टाइमिंग

फिरोजपुर के लिए अब एक और ट्रेन चंडीगढ़ से दौड़ेगी। रेलवे ने इसकी टाइमिंग और शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है, जानने के लिए ये खबर जरूर देखें।

15 फरवरी 2019

शोध
Chandigarh

अब रिसर्च के परिणामों से तैयार होंगे उपकरण, जिन्हें मार्केट तक पहुंचाएगी पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी

15 फरवरी 2019

लुधियाना में सड़क हादसा
Chandigarh

हादसाः लुधियाना में पुलिया से टकराई कार, चार दोस्तों की मौके पर मौत...परिवार में मचा कोहराम

15 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

हरियाणा के 11 लाख किसानों के लिए अच्छी खबर, फरवरी के अंत तक खाते में आ जाएंगे पैसे

15 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

हरियाणा के एक बड़े नेता अश्लील वीडियो में बेनकाब, सोशल मीडिया में वायरल...राजनीति गरमाई

14 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

हरियाणा में एक और प्रशासनिक फेरबदल, 5 एसडीएम सहित 15 एचसीएस किए गए इधर से उधर

15 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

हड़ताली एनएचएम कर्मियों को विभाग की चेतावनी, आज नौ बजे तक वापस लौटो, वरना टर्मिनेट समझो

15 फरवरी 2019

Stop will on online duty of Roadways employees in Haryana
Chandigarh

हरियाणा सरकार ने रोडवेज कर्मचारियों को दी बहुत बड़ी राहत, लगेगी ऑनलाइन ड्यूटी पर रोक

15 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

लुधियाना दुष्कर्मः सांसद बोले- ‘दिल करता है आरोपियों की आंखें निकाल दूं, लेकिन मजबूर हूं’

15 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

वैलेंटाइन डे पर दंपति की चाकू गोदकर हत्या, 6 साल पहले किया था अंतरजातीय प्रेम विवाह

14 फरवरी 2019

