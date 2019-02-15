Punjab Min Navjot Singh Sidhu: What has this bloodshed got to do with Kartarpur? It connects-people, hearts. When a person becomes a pilgrim out of devotion,he becomes a different person. What I feel is we should deliberate over this, find the root cause of the problem&uproot it. pic.twitter.com/dgrzPwuyRj— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
फिरोजपुर के लिए अब एक और ट्रेन चंडीगढ़ से दौड़ेगी। रेलवे ने इसकी टाइमिंग और शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है, जानने के लिए ये खबर जरूर देखें।
15 फरवरी 2019