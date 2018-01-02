Download App
चंडीगढ़ नगर निगम चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस ने घोषित किए उम्मीदवार, जानिए

राजेश ढल्ल/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 10:28 AM IST
congress candidates for chandigarh mayor election

देवेंद्र सिंह बबला

चंडीगढ़ नगर निगम चुनाव के लिए मेयर पद की उम्मीदवारी की घोषणा में कांग्रेस ने भाजपा से पहले बाजी मार ली और दिग्गजों को मैदान में उतारा। मंगलवार सुबह ही कांग्रेस ने पूर्व रेल मंत्री पवन बंसल की सहमति से अपने मेयर, सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर पद के उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा कर दी।
कांग्रेस ने मेयर पद के लिए देवेंद्र सिंह बबला, सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर पद के लिए शीला फूल सिंह और डिप्टी मेयर पद के लिए रविंदर कौर गुजराल का नाम फाइनल कर दिया है जो कि मंगलवार दोपहर तीन बजे नगर निगम में नामांकन दाखिल करेंगे। बुधवार को नामांकन भरने की अंतिम तारीख है।

9 जनवरी को तीनों  पदों के लिए चुनाव होने है हालाकि भाजपा अपने उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा मंगलवार देर शाम को करेगी जो कि बुधवार को नामांकन दाखिल करेंगे। भाजपा में मेयर पद के लिए अरुण सूद और देवेश मौदगिल में टक्कर है। एक का नाम फाइनल होने पर दूसरे गुट की नाराजगी भी सामने आएगी। इस चुनाव में सांसद किरण खेर भी वोट डालेगी। नगर निगम के कुल 26 पार्षद मतदान करेंगे।
