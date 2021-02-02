Home ›   Chandigarh ›   CM Capt Amarinder Singh launched COVID19 vaccination drive for Punjab Police at Police Headquarters today

कैप्टन ने पंजाब पुलिस के लिए टीकाकरण अभियान की शुरुआत की, डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता को लगा पहला टीका

ajay kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar
Updated Tue, 02 Feb 2021 05:57 PM IST
टीका लगवाते पंजाब के डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता।
टीका लगवाते पंजाब के डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता। - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने मंगलवार को चंडीगढ़ स्थित पंजाब पुलिस के मुख्यालय पर टीकाकरण अभियान की शुरुआत की। राज्य के डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता को पहला टीका लगाया गया। इसके बाद अन्य पुलिस अधिकारियों को टीकाकरण अभियान में शामिल किया गया। मंगलवार को मुख्यालय में कुल 50 पुलिस अधिकारियों का टीकाकरण हुआ। 
city & states chandigarh cm capt amarinder singh covid19 vaccination punjab police police headquarters chandigarh news punjab cm captain amarinder singh dgp dinkar gupta

