CCRS also recommended that prior intimation to railway administration should be given by the district administration/organizers to hold big events like mela/rally so that railway can take proper precautions in consultation with stakeholders: Sources

Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) has concluded in the inquiry that the reason for the accident is negligence of persons reportedly standing on and near the railway tracks witnessing Dusshera Mela at Dhobi Ghat: Sources on Amritsar train incident of October 19