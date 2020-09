कैप्टन की अपील- किसान न ट्रैफिक जाम करें न धारा 144 का उल्लंघन करें, रद्द होगी एफआईआर

FIRs already registered against farmers protesting in violation of Section 144 would be withdrawn, said the Chief Minister: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) https://t.co/wnoIcRGDz1

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh appeals to farmers not to stop traffic or violate Section 144 in the state over the Agriculture Bills but made it clear that no cases would be registered against them for violation of Section 144 as they were fighting for their lives: Punjab CMO pic.twitter.com/S1jcWkpxb2