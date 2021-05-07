बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Capt Amarinder Singh asks officials to prepare to start vaccinating priority groups in 18-45 yrs from Monday

कैप्टन ने तैयारी करने को कहा: पंजाब में सोमवार से सरकारी अस्पतालों में 18 से 45 वर्ष के लोगों का टीकाकरण शुरू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar Updated Fri, 07 May 2021 06:46 PM IST
विज्ञापन
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह। (फाइल फोटो)
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब में कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार अभी थमती नहीं दिख रही है। इस बीच मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने अधिकारियों से सोमवार से सरकारी अस्पतालों में 18 से 45 वर्ष आयु वर्ग वाले लोगों का टीकाकरण शुरू करने की तैयारी करने को कहा है। बता दें कि पंजाब सरकार ने सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया को 30 लाख वैक्सीन की खुराक का ऑर्डर दिया है। वहीं केंद्र सरकार ने इस महीने पंजाब को 3.30 लाख वैक्सीन की खुराक आवंटित की है।
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states chandigarh capt amarinder singh govt hospitals punjab news punjab government corona vaccination in punjab punjab corona news
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

बिना नीट परीक्षा दिए चिकित्सा क्षेत्र में करिअर
Education

मेडिकल एजुकेशन : बिना नीट परीक्षा दिए भी चिकित्सा क्षेत्र में ऐसे बना सकते हैं करिअर, विस्तार से समझें

7 मई 2021

फिटकरी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Bizarre News

Coronavirus: क्या फिटकरी के पानी के सेवन से ठीक हो जाएगा कोरोना? जानिए सच्चाई

7 मई 2021

लॉकडाउन
Bhopal

मध्यप्रदेश: 17 मई तक लॉकडाउन लागू, संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने के लिए शादियों पर रोक

7 मई 2021

भैरो घाट में जलती चिताएं
Kanpur

चालबाजी: डेथ ऑडिट से बचने के लिए दबाए जा रहे कोरोना से मौतों के आंकड़े, ये है पूरा खेल

7 मई 2021

पेटीएम गैस सिलिंडर पर कैशबैक
Personal Finance

खुशखबर: 809 नहीं, इस महीने सिर्फ नौ रुपये में मिलेगा गैस सिलिंडर, जल्द उठाएं लाभ

7 मई 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

म्यूकॉरमाइकोसिस: कोरोना के बीच भारत में अब ब्लैक फंगस संक्रमण का खतरा? ये लक्षण दिखें तो हो जाएं सावधान

7 मई 2021

डॉ. रणदीप गुलेरिया, निदेशक, दिल्ली एम्स
Delhi

चिंता: कोरोना के डबल वैरिएंट से बढ़ीं मौतें, डॉ. गुलेरिया बोले- वैक्सीन इस पर भी असरदार

7 मई 2021

कोरोना वायरस
Health & Fitness

विशेषज्ञ से जानें: कोरोना पॉजिटिव व्यक्ति के संपर्क में आ गए तो क्या करना चाहिए?

7 मई 2021

सुरेश रैना, सोनू सूद
Bollywood

मसीहाः सुरेश रैना ने मौसी को ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर दिलाने पर सोनू सूद का जताया आभार, ट्वीट कर कही ये बात

7 मई 2021

एक पक्ष के लोगों पर दूसरे पक्ष ने अंधाधुंध फायरिंग
Dehradun

रुड़की : शव दफनाकर लौट रहे एक पक्ष के लोगों पर दूसरे पक्ष ने बरसाईं गोलियां, तीन की मौत, पांच घायल, तस्वीरें

7 मई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X