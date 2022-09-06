Punjab: पाकिस्तानी तस्करों का प्रयास विफल, बीएसएफ ने फाजिल्का के गांव से बरामद की तीन किलो हेरोइन

सीमा सुरक्षा बल ने पाकिस्तान स्थित तस्करों के हेरोइन तस्करी के प्रयास को विफल कर फाजिल्का के झंगड़ भैनी गांव से 3.775 किलो हेरोइन जब्त की है। 66 बटालियन बीएसएफ के सैनिकों ने यह कार्रवाई गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर की। सूचना के बाद झंगड़ भैनी गांव में बड़े पैमाने पर तलाशी अभियान चलाया गया। इस दौरान 22.65 करोड़ रुपये की 3.775 किलोग्राम हेरोइन जब्त की गई।

Alert troops of 66 Battalion BSF, on specific input, foiled Pakistan-based smugglers' attempt to smuggle heroin by conducting massive search and seized 3.775 kgs of heroin worth Rs 22.65 Crores in village Jhangad Bhaini of Fazilka, Punjab. pic.twitter.com/k5shidiOow