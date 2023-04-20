Punjab: पांच मिनट तक भारतीय सीमा में उड़ता रहा पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन, BSF ने तीन राउंड फायरिंग कर खदेड़ा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Punjab | A Pakistani drone was seen at the Bhariyal post of BSF. The drone kept flying inside the Indian border for 5 minutes, during which 3 rounds of firing were done by BSF and an Ilu bomb was also fired, after which the drone flew back to Pakistan: BSF pic.twitter.com/lH6fQWsAJM— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023
