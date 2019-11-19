शहर चुनें

'बिग बाउट लीग' के लिए अमित पंघाल को अडानी टीम गुजरात ने खरीदा, बॉक्सर ने जताया आभार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा) Updated Tue, 19 Nov 2019 04:45 PM IST
अमित पंघाल
अमित पंघाल
गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट बॉक्सर अमित पंघाल को बिग बाउट लीग में खेलेंगे। उन्हें अडानी टीम गुजरात ने खरीद लिया है। 2 से 21 दिसंबर तक होने वाले भारत की पहली बॉक्सिंग लीग के लिए खिलाड़ियों की बोली जारी है। रोहतक के मायना गांव के अमित पंघाल को अडानी टीम गुजरात ने खरीदा है।
इस लीग के लिए कुल 6 टीमें बनाई गई हैं। जिनमें विश्व भर से खिलाड़ी भाग ले रहे हैं। अमित पंघाल के चाचा राजनारायण पंघाल ने कहा कि उनके लिए यह गर्व की बात है कि अमित को अडानी टीम ने खरीदा है। अमित पंघाल ने भी अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्वीट करके अडानी फैमिली का धन्यवाद किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने अडानी फैमिली के सदस्यों को भी टैग किया है।
 
