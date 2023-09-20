अपमान का बदला: कनाडाई गायक शुभनीत का देशभर में विरोध, मुंबई का शो रद्द, बोट के बाद इस कंपनी ने लिया एक्शन

भारत और कनाडा के बीच तनाव बेहद चरम पर है। इस बीच कनाडाई मूल के पंजाबी गायक को भारत का अपमान करना बहुत भारी पड़ गया है। देशभर में इस कनाडाई गायक का विरोध हो रहा है। बुधवार को ऑनलाइन टिकटिंग साइट बुकमायशो ने कनाडाई गायक शुभनीत सिंह का भारत दौरा रद्द करने की घोषणा की। बुकमायशो ने सभी उपभोक्ताओं की टिकट राशि लौटानी शुरू कर दी है। अब मुंबई में शुभ का शो नहीं होगा।

Singer Shubhneet Singh’s Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The refund will be reflected within 7-10 working days in the customer's…