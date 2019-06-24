शहर चुनें

भाजपा नेता की कार रोकना होमगार्ड को पड़ा महंगा, बोनट पर खींचा और थप्पड़ भी जड़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रेवाड़ी (हरियाणा) Updated Mon, 24 Jun 2019 07:26 PM IST
BJP
BJP - फोटो : ANI
हरियाणा के रेवाड़ी में एक खौफनाक वाकया सामने आया है। यहां बीजेपी नेता सतीश खोड़ा की गाड़ी ने एक होम गार्ड जवान को बोनट पर खींच ले लिया। यह वाकया तब हुआ जब कार गलत दिशा से आ रही थी। होम गार्ड ने कहा कि हमने कार को रोका लेकिन ड्राइवर ने कहा कि यह खोड़ा की कार है। जब मैंने कहा कि यह लगत साइड है तो उसने थप्पड़ मार दी।
bjp leader car home guard jawan bonnet rewari
