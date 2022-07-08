BJP Haryana: पद से हटाए गए हरियाणा भाजपा के आईटी सेल इंचार्ज, विवादित ट्वीट्स के कारण हुई कार्रवाई

हरियाणा भाजपा ने आईटी सेल इंचार्ज अरुण यादव को तत्काल प्रभाव से उनके पद से हटा दिया है। पार्टी ने यादव के विवादित ट्वीट्स के कारण यह फैसला लिया है।

Haryana BJP's IT Cell in-charge Arun Yadav removed from his post with immediate effect for his controversial tweets.