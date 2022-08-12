Haryana News: स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 847 डॉक्टरों को सौंपा नियुक्ति पत्र, अस्पतालों में दूर होगी डॉक्टरों की कमी

हरियाणा के स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 847 डॉक्टरों को नियुक्ति पत्र सौंपा। इससे सरकारी अस्पतालों में डॉक्टरों की कमी की समस्या दूर होगी।
Appointment letters issued to 847 Doctors by Health Department of Haryana. This will ease Doctors shortage problem in Government Hospitals.— ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) August 12, 2022
