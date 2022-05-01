खीरी हिंसा : किसान मोर्चा का एलान- 5 मई को संगठन के सदस्य जाएंगे लखीमपुर 

किसान संगठन एसकेएन के बैनर तले 5 मई को लखीमपुर खीरी जाएंगे ताकि पिछले साल वहां मारे गए किसानों के लिए न्याय सुनिश्चित किया जा सके। बीकेयू पंजाब के महासचिव हरिंदर सिंह लाखोवाल ने यह जानकारी समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से साझा की।

Ludhiana, Punjab | Farmer unions under banner of SKM will visit Lakhimpur Kheri (in UP) on May 5 to ensure justice for farmers who were killed there last year: Harinder Singh Lakhowal, General Secy, BKU (Punjab) [30.04) pic.twitter.com/pkfkBWX5LL