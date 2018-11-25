शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   Amarinder Singh sought the personal intervention of Nitin Gadkari for clearance of road projects

सड़क परियोजनाओं की मंजूरी के लिए अमरिंदर सिंह ने नितिन गडकरी से की हस्तक्षेप की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Sun, 25 Nov 2018 03:53 PM IST
अमरिंदर सिंह
अमरिंदर सिंह - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
गुरु नानक देव जी की नगरी सुल्तानपुर लोधी को हेरिटेज कस्बे के रूप में विकसित करने के प्रयास तेज हो गए हैं। पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने आज श्री गुर नानक देव जी के जीवन से जुड़े सुल्तानपुर लोधी, बटाला और श्री डेरा बाबा नानक जी में सड़क परियोजनाओं के शीष्र मंजूरी के लिए केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी से व्यक्तिगत हस्तक्षेप की मांग की है। बता दें कि श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के 549 वें प्रकाश पर्व के मौके पर मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह ने ऐतिहासिक और धार्मिक नगरी सुल्तानपुर लोधी में 150 करोड़ रुपये की परियोजनाओं का शिल्यान्यास किया था। इस मौके पर पंजाब के राज्यपाल वीपी बदनौर, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह, उनकी पत्नी और क्रिकेटर कपिल देव मौजूद रहे। 
विज्ञापन
 

 

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

घर से बाहर खेल रही नाबालिग बच्ची को उठा ले गया युवक, फिर किया दुष्कर्म...लोगों ने की जमकर पिटाई

25 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

खर्च के लिए उम्मीदवारों को अलग से खोलना होगा बैंक खाता, विवरण न देने पर होंगे अयोग्य घोषित

25 नवंबर 2018

निरंकारी संत समागम
Chandigarh

माता सुदीक्षा ने दुनिया को दिया मानवता का संदेश, तस्वीरों में देखें समागम की झलकियां

25 नवंबर 2018

कुंभ मेला 2019
Religion

प्रयागराज कुंभ से जुड़ी 10 रोचक बातें, इन्हीं खूबियों के चलते खिंचे चले आते हैं लोग

25 नवंबर 2018

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

INDvAUS: विराट कोहली ने टीम इंडिया को दिलाई रोमांचक जीत, सीरीज 1-1 से बराबर

25 नवंबर 2018

traffic police checking license
Auto News

जल्द बेकार हो जाएगा आपका पुराना ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, सरकार करने जा रही बड़ा बदलाव

25 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
amarinder singh nitin gadkari f road project punjab
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भगवान बुद्ध
Bihar

नीतीश कुमार ने भगवना बुद्ध की 70 फीट ऊंची प्रतिमा का किया अनावरण

25 नवंबर 2018

ED summoned to Naidu important person of TDP MP
India News

5700 करोड़ की धोखाधड़ी मामले में सीएम चंद्रबाबू के करीबी को समन, छह लग्जरी कार कब्जे में

25 नवंबर 2018

सोशल डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया
India News

नाटक में लड़की ने पढ़ी अजान, भड़के मुस्लिम संगठन ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन

25 नवंबर 2018

cars
Auto News

ये हैं भारत की सबसे महंगी कारें, कीमत जानकर यकीन कर पाना मुश्किल

25 नवंबर 2018

Now the name of the student will be on copy of examination
Bihar

बिहार : हाईस्कूल व इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा में बड़ा बदलाव करने की तैयारी में बोर्ड

25 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
cassie
Travel

अमेरिकी लड़की ने अकेले ही घूम लिए 196 देश, जानें क्या होती है सोलो ट्रैवलिंग

24 नवंबर 2018

Romania
World of Wonders

इस देश की सरकारी नीतियां है काबिले तारीफ, यहां के 96 फीसदी लोगों के पास है अपना घर

24 नवंबर 2018

Khammam hanuman temple
Weird Stories

कुंवारे नहीं थे हनुमान जी, इस मंदिर में बजरंग बली के साथ उनकी पत्नी की भी होती है पूजा

25 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Moradabad

Exclusive: यूरिया से जहरीला हो रहा भूजल, डायबिटीज-कैंसर का खतरा बढ़ा

24 नवंबर 2018

pushpa, file foto
Delhi NCR

युवती ने पानी समझकर पी लिया तेजाब, अस्पताल में हो गई मौत

25 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

सीएम अमरिंदर सिंह और नवजोत सिद्धू
Chandigarh

करतारपुर कॉरिडोरः मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह ने ठुकराया पाक का न्योता, सिद्धू फिर जाने के लिए तैयार

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने पाकिस्तान के निमंत्रण को अस्वीकार कर दिया है।

25 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
दुष्यंत चौटाला (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

दुष्यंत चौटाला ने किया बड़ा एलान- 9 दिसंबर को पांडु पिडारा जींद की धरती से करेंगे नई शुरूआत

25 नवंबर 2018

आरोपी को कोर्ट ले जाती पुलिस
Chandigarh

अमृतसर बम धमाके का दूसरा आरोपी गिरफ्तार, 7 दिन का रिमांड, सामने आया इटली और दुबई कनेक्शन

24 नवंबर 2018

नवजोत कौर सिद्धू
Chandigarh

पत्नी नवजोत कौर सिद्धू ने कहा, पाकिस्तान जाएंगे सिद्धू, माथा टेककर आएंगे

25 नवंबर 2018

डीजीपी सुरेश अरोड़ा
Chandigarh

पठानकोट में संदिग्ध कार के मालिक का लगा पता, संदिग्ध युवकों के बारे में सेना-वायुसेना को दी गई सूचना

24 नवंबर 2018

अमृतसर रेल हादसा
Chandigarh

अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसे को लेकर आई जांच रिपोर्ट, दुर्घटना के लिए ट्रैक पर खड़े लोग जिम्मेदार

22 नवंबर 2018

जाह्नवी बहल
Chandigarh

इंटरनेट के जरिए जाह्नवी बहल को मिल रही धमकी, कन्हैया कुमार को दे चुकी हैं चैलेंज

22 नवंबर 2018

navjot singh sidhu
Chandigarh

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू को इमरान खान ने फिर भेजा न्योता, करतारपुर कॉरिडोर की नींव रखने के लिए बुलाया

24 नवंबर 2018

दुष्यंत चौटाला (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

दुष्यंत चौटाला बोले- ऐसी परिस्थितियां पैदा कर देंगे कि चौटाला साहब भी हमारे मंच पर आकर खड़े होंगे

24 नवंबर 2018

सीसीटीवी फुटेज
Chandigarh

जम्मू-पंजाब बॉर्डर से इनोवा लूटने वालों के बारे में बड़ा खुलासा, एप से हुई एक आरोपी की पहचान

22 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

रेप की घटनाओं पर बोले सीएम खट्टर, अनबन होने पर लड़कियां करा देती हैं FIR

हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने महिलाओं और महिलाओं के साथ होने वाली रेप की घटनाओं पर विवादित बयान दे डाला है।

18 नवंबर 2018

राजकुमार 1:22

हरियाणा में बढ़ीं बीजेपी की मुश्किलें, अपनी पार्टी बनाएगा ये सांसद

31 अगस्त 2018

सुखपाल 3:44

AAP की पंजाब ईकाई में घमासान, नेता विपक्ष पद से हटाए गए सुखपाल सिंह खैरा

28 जुलाई 2018

वायरल वीडियो 1:10

चमत्कार! गुरुद्वारे में बिना गैस के ही जलता रहा चूल्हा

22 जून 2018

सीएम खट्टर 1:03

VIDEO: इस एलान के बाद अब मुसलमान सिर्फ मस्जिद में पढ़ सकेंगे नमाज

6 मई 2018

Related

akshay kumar
Chandigarh

अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार चंडीगढ़ पहुंचे, एसआईटी आज करेगी पूछताछ, जानें पूरा मामला

21 नवंबर 2018

अक्षय कुमार
Chandigarh

नहीं कराई सुखबीर और राम रहीम की मीटिंग, एसआईटी की पूछताछ में अक्षय कुमार ने किया आरोपों से इंकार

22 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

रोहतक में छात्र की हत्या के मामले में नया खुलासा, तीन बार करवाया सुलह, इस बार चली गई जान

24 नवंबर 2018

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर
Chandigarh

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद और सीएम अमरिंदर सिंह 26 नवंबर को रखेंगे करतारपुर कॉरिडोर की आधारशिला

23 नवंबर 2018

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
Chandigarh

नवजोत सिद्धू ने विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज को लिखा पत्र, वीजा शर्तों को आसान करने की मांग की

23 नवंबर 2018

कपिल देव की पुस्तक का विमोचन
Chandigarh

क्रिकेटर कपिल देव की किताब में पढ़िए गुरुद्वारों का पावन इतिहास, ऐसे आया लिखने का आइडिया

24 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.