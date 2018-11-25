Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh today sought the personal intervention of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for expeditious clearance of road projects related to the historic towns of Sultanpur Lodhi, Batala & Dera Baba Nanak,associated with the life of Sri Guru Nanak Dev. pic.twitter.com/YQYdbiwF9G— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2018
पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने पाकिस्तान के निमंत्रण को अस्वीकार कर दिया है।
25 नवंबर 2018