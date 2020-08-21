शहर चुनें
कोरोना का असर: अब चंडीगढ़ में भी शनिवार और रविवार ऑफिस और दुकानें रहेंगी बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 21 Aug 2020 09:47 PM IST
चंडीगढ़।
चंडीगढ़। - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब-हरियाणा के बाद अब चंडीगढ़ में भी वीकेंड में पाबंदी लागू कर दी गई है। पंजाब के राज्यपाल और चंड़ीगढ़ के प्रशासक वीपी सिंह बदनौर की ओर से जारी आदेश के मुताबिक शहर में अब शनिवार और रविवार को सभी दुकानें और ऑफिस बंद रहेंगे। हालांकि इस दौरान अवाश्यक सेवाएं जारी रहेंगी। इस बात की जानकारी चंडीगढ़ के एडवाइजर मनोज परिदा ने ट्वीट कर दी है।
shops market in chandigarh corona in chandigarh chandigarh corona update chandigarh चंडीगढ़ में कोरोना से मौत

