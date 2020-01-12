यमुनानगरः सड़क हादसे का भयानक वीडियो, तेज रफ्तार कार ने मचाया हड़ंकप, पांच घायल

#WATCH Haryana: A speeding car hits a cycle, a motorcycle and a parked car on a road in Yamuna Nagar, 5 people injured. Police have begun investigation. (11.1.20) pic.twitter.com/b52Qz3whNQ— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020
12 जनवरी 2020